11.09.2020 02:50:00

Elizabethtown College Participating in NACAC's National Virtual College Fair

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Sept. 13, Elizabethtown College will participate in the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) virtual college fair event. Prospective students and their families can learn more about Etown and the college admissions process.

"This is a perfect event for high school students or college students looking to transfer to learn more about the exceptional education and dynamic student life experience we offer at Elizabethtown College," Vice President for Enrollment Management John F. Champoli said. "Etown's enrollment has increased by more than 10 percent over the last year as our College is offering robust programs that provide students with the knowledge and highly-employable skills that lead to lifelong success." 

Elizabethtown College will host the following sessions at the NACAC college fair:

  • Applying to College: Tips & Tricks – Noon
  • Blue Jay Ambassadors – Ask Us Anything – 3 p.m.
  • Will My Credits Transfer to Elizabethtown College? – 5 p.m.
  • Diversity & Inclusion at Elizabethtown College7 p.m.

A top-rated Best Value School by U.S. News & World Report, Elizabethtown College has launched new majors including Exercise Science, Robotics, Physician Assistant, Social Media and Media Analytics, Public Health, and a five-week accelerated RN to BSN program in addition to its already strong recognized majors like Occupational Therapy, Business, Engineering, Biology, and Biochemistry.

"As students are beginning the college application process, we have dedicated admissions counselors ready to help families along the process," Elizabethtown College Senior Director of Admissions Adam Smith said. "We have campus tours and multiple virtual options for families to work with us directly on their timeline so we can make the college journey process easy to navigate.

Prospective students can join Etown for its next Open House on Oct. 12. Discover more about Elizabethtown College at etown.edu.

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private institution offering more than 50 majors including health sciences, data analytics, public policy, technology, engineering, social media and media analytics, fine and performing arts, business, communications, education degrees and more. Experience Etown: etown.edu.

Contact: 
Keri Straub 
Executive Director of Marketing & Communications
Elizabethtown College
(717) 725-6907
straubk@etown.edu

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elizabethtown-college-participating-in-nacacs-national-virtual-college-fair-301128083.html

SOURCE Elizabethtown College

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 64.10
4.33 %
The Swatch Grp 206.10
1.28 %
Adecco Group 48.89
0.58 %
LafargeHolcim 43.57
0.28 %
Sika 217.40
0.05 %
SGS 2’393.00
-0.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 376.40
-1.08 %
Geberit 520.00
-1.18 %
Swisscom 501.60
-1.53 %
Swiss Re 76.70
-2.17 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.09.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ September 2020
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
10.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Food-Delivery im Trend
10.09.20
Anleger werden wieder optimistischer
10.09.20
Weekly-Hits: Versicherer – Hoffnungsvolle Preisentwicklung / Casino-Betreiber – Teilgeschütztes “Glücksspiel”
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
Indischer Milliardär soll Amazon 20-Milliarden-Anteil an Handelssparte geboten haben - Amazon-Aktie im Minus
Dufry plant eine Kapitalerhöhung von rund 500 Mio Franken - Dufry-Aktie auf Höhenflug
Goldpreis: Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé hat weiter Appetit auf grosse Zukäufe
Unberechenbares Börsenjahr - zwingt der September die Bullen zum Fall?
US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Wall Street tiefer -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff - Aktie in Grün
Roche und Novartis müssen in Frankreich 444 Millionen Euro Bussgeld bezahlen - Aktien dennoch freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tiefer -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag leichte Abschläge verzeichnet. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Donnerstag letztlich Verluste. Auch der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag vorwiegend abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB