Elizabethtown College Participating in NACAC's National Virtual College Fair

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Sept. 13, Elizabethtown College will participate in the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) virtual college fair event. Prospective students and their families can learn more about Etown and the college admissions process.

"This is a perfect event for high school students or college students looking to transfer to learn more about the exceptional education and dynamic student life experience we offer at Elizabethtown College," Vice President for Enrollment Management John F. Champoli said. "Etown's enrollment has increased by more than 10 percent over the last year as our College is offering robust programs that provide students with the knowledge and highly-employable skills that lead to lifelong success."

Elizabethtown College will host the following sessions at the NACAC college fair:

Applying to College: Tips & Tricks – Noon

Blue Jay Ambassadors – Ask Us Anything – 3 p.m.

Will My Credits Transfer to Elizabethtown College ? – 5 p.m.

Diversity & Inclusion at Elizabethtown College – 7 p.m.

A top-rated Best Value School by U.S. News & World Report, Elizabethtown College has launched new majors including Exercise Science, Robotics, Physician Assistant, Social Media and Media Analytics, Public Health, and a five-week accelerated RN to BSN program in addition to its already strong recognized majors like Occupational Therapy, Business, Engineering, Biology, and Biochemistry.

"As students are beginning the college application process, we have dedicated admissions counselors ready to help families along the process," Elizabethtown College Senior Director of Admissions Adam Smith said. "We have campus tours and multiple virtual options for families to work with us directly on their timeline so we can make the college journey process easy to navigate.

Prospective students can join Etown for its next Open House on Oct. 12. Discover more about Elizabethtown College at etown.edu.

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private institution offering more than 50 majors including health sciences, data analytics, public policy, technology, engineering, social media and media analytics, fine and performing arts, business, communications, education degrees and more. Experience Etown: etown.edu.

Contact:

Keri Straub

Executive Director of Marketing & Communications

Elizabethtown College

(717) 725-6907

straubk@etown.edu

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elizabethtown-college-participating-in-nacacs-national-virtual-college-fair-301128083.html

SOURCE Elizabethtown College