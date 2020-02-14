Elizabeth Rodriguez Joins the PC Housing Team as Business Development Manager

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PC Housing is excited to announce that corporate housing specialist, Elizabeth Rodriguez, has joined the San Diego-based corporate housing firm as the new Business Development Manager. Elizabeth brings over 30 years' experience in corporate housing, specializing in the entertainment industry.

"We are so thrilled to have Elizabeth bring her expertise to our team. She understands the unique nuances of the entertainment industry and has the knowledge and skills to deliver the excellent customer experience our clients expect," Alex Shahabe, PC Housing President, says.

Elizabeth joins PC Housing after 24 years as an Entertainment Account Executive in the Los Angeles area. She has designed full-service solutions for clients in the Entertainment and Theatre industries. Her peers recognize that her creative solutions are often innovative and exceed her clients' expectations.

"I have had the pleasure of working with great people my entire career. I have learned so much from them about problem-solving and the importance of the details, among other things," Elizabeth says. "I look forward to continuing that journey with PC Housing."

In her role at PC Housing, Elizabeth will work to provide an excellent temporary housing experience for her clients and guests while continuously improving the process with innovative solutions.

Before joining PC Housing, in her previous role, Elizabeth generated over 55,000 room nights resulting in over $8 million in revenue. She also increased year-over-year revenue by 15 percent. Moreover, some of Elizabeth's accounts have worked with her for over 20 years. Alex says these qualities proved to him that she was perfect for the role.

"One of the things that we love about Elizabeth is how she has shown over and over again that she understands how to give clients what they need while minding the key business initiatives of her organization," Alex says. "We want our team members to be passionate about their career and the clients we serve. With Elizabeth, we get that and more."

A guiding principle of "Delivering Personalized Housing Solutions with HEART" drives the PC Housing culture. This philosophy was one of the things that attracted Elizabeth to the organization.

"I am humbled and excited to come work with PC Housing. The values of the organization align well with mine, and I look forward to being a part of it," Elizabeth says.

For more information, visit http://www.pchousing.com.

About PC Housing

Founded in 1998 by Alex Shahabe, San Diego-headquartered, PC Housing (PCH) provides long- and short-term corporate housing nationwide and throughout Canada. PCH is committed to innovation and adapting to the ever-changing needs of traveling or relocating management and employees. PCH has set itself apart by opening the door to a new level of convenience by offering: complementary anytime check-in; money-back guarantee; flexible PC Points extended stay benefits and rewards; and a personally-tailored welcome package by personal shopper. PCH has a BBB A+ rating. It has been recognized as one of America's Fastest Growing 500 Companies by Entrepreneur Magazine and made the San Diego Business Journal's 2016 Best Places to Work list.

