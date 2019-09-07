Elizabeth Purpich To Launch New Collection During New York Fashion Week

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Purpich Collection, founded by Elizabeth Younger Purpich, announced today that its new collection of custom-made, luxury leather handbags will officially launch during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on September 10 at the Four Seasons Hotel New York. Paying homage to her alma mater, Auburn University, part of Purpich's presentation will feature pieces of her recently launched "WDE" Collection. In addition, the NYFW show will introduce Purpich's NASA Collection, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The distinctively designed items in the "WDE" Collection are currently trending and available for purchase at www.elizabethpurpich.com . The website will soon feature the "stellar," NASA-inspired pieces that offer an impressive mix of bling and sophistication.

"I'm really excited to launch my expanded collection during New York Fashion Week, showcasing the Elizabeth Purpich brand for the fifth time," said Purpich, founder of The Elizabeth Purpich Collection. "Ideally situated in the heart of midtown Manhattan, the Four Seasons Hotel New York will feature my WDE Collection, including handbags for every day, travel, special occasions as well as gameday. My NASA Collection includes clutches perfect for special occasions that feature futuristic, metallic leathers and hides inspired by the Apollo 11 lunar landing. We believe the Elizabeth Purpich brand as well as the WDE and NASA Collections uniquely epitomize the dynamic art of fashion. We hope you can join us on September 10th."

Purpich has been designing handbags under her namesake label since 2013. Having established her brand and a strong portfolio, Purpich is known for her aesthetics, style and fashionable followers. The WDE and NASA Collections will also be showcased at high-end boutiques and hotels across the country at select dates in September and October.

"In addition, I'm excited to host the official launch of the FACET Cosmetics brand, featuring lush products that beautifully accentuate the face, eyes and lips of all skin tones. My friend, Patty Busmire, created FACET in response to a need in the marketplace. The name comes from the many facets of a woman and the many faces we, as women, present to the world. Women wear so many hats in life and FACET celebrates this with its luxurious feeling – and looking – make-up," added Purpich.

Invitations to the September 10th show and reception at the Four Seasons Hotel New York have been extended to select guests. Additional information is available by contacting info@elizabethpurpich.com . The WDE and NASA Collections will also be featured at Fashion For Good: Houston at Silver Street Studios on November 14th. Please visit www.elizabethpurpich.com for information about upcoming events.

About The Elizabeth Purpich Collection

Since 2007, The Elizabeth Purpich Collection and its predecessor brand, JulieBeth Handbags, have been seen on the runway at New York Fashion Week and on the arms of notable celebrities, magazine editors and fashion icons. The everyday, gameday, travel, and special occasion designs are worn by fashionable women around the world and currently sold in high-end boutiques and hotels across the country.

