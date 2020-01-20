20.01.2020 19:27:00

Elizabeth Marion Daquila, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Marion Daquila, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Family Practice Practitioner at her Private Practice.              

Dr. Daquila's medical practice has a national area of distribution, offering preventative care and family medicine care, including treatment for acute and chronic symptoms. She is a board certified family medicine physician that serves patients at her private practice in Port Orange, FL. She works tirelessly to ensure the highest level quality of care for her patients.

A preventative care medicine specialist, Dr. Daquila's key to success is listening to her patients. She is a patient-preferred doctor with over 15 years of experience. She likes to, "treat all ages from cradle to grave." When asked to advise newcomers, she states, "You have to like patients."

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Daquila earned her medical degree from St. George University and completed her residency at Atlantic Health System Family Medicine Center. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

To further her education and training, Dr. Daquila is a provider for Health First, a non-profit managed care organization that is sponsored by some of the most prestigious and nationally recognized hospitals and medical centers in the country.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Daquila has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades. Reocgnized as a Top Florida Doctor, she received both the Patient Choice and Compassion Awards from Healthgrades. 

Dr. Daquila dedicates this recognition to Dr. Schlam.

For more information, please visit https://daquilamd.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elizabeth-marion-daquila-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300989673.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

