10.02.2020 04:59:00

Elizabeth Banks Wears Badgley Mischka At The Vanity Fair Academy Awards Oscar Party

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Banks is wearing Badgley Mischka to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

Ms Banks will wear a Badgley Mischka fall 2004 scarlet chiffon spaghetti strap fishtail gown, the same gown she wore to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Ms. Banks collaborated with Mark Badgley and James Mischka and her stylists, Wendi & Nicole,  to re-purpose the dress for her. As a proud advocate for sustainability in partnership with RAD (Redcarpet ADvocacy  and NSI (New Standard Institute), a non-profit creating new standards for the fashion industry to achieve sustainability, Badgley Mischka will stand together in using this global celebration of film and fashion to share messaging about the importance of fashion and sustainability.

Badgley Mischka dress 2004. Photo Credit: Getty Images

2004 Badgley Mischka dress worn 2020 at Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo Credit: Getty Images

About Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

ABOUT RAD:
RAD (Redcarpet ADvocacy), co-founded by Arianne Phillips and Carineh Martin in 2019, partners talent and brands through PURPOSE -- to raise money and awareness for charities. RAD infuses platforms like red carpets, film campaigns, brand events, retail programs etc. with advocacy designed to educate, inspire, and activate today's cause-minded culture towards social progress. Their modern approach is elevating traditional marketing through authenticity and integrity, which creates positive, emotional, culturally relevant, and meaningful connections between communities. www.wearerad.org // hello@wearerad.org

Contact:
Rob Caldwell
Vice President, Communications
BADGLEY MISCHKA
212-921-1585
rcaldwell@badgleymischka.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elizabeth-banks-wears-badgley-mischka-at-the-vanity-fair-academy-awards-oscar-party-301001655.html

SOURCE Badgley Mischka

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
MasterCard-CEO gibt Preis, was hinter dem Ausstieg bei Libra wirklich steckt
Biotech- und Pharmabranche im Fokus: Welchen Einfluss die US-Wahlen haben
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Facebook, Apple, & Co.: Goldman Sachs gibt Entwarnung - keine Blase an US-Börsen
Kann sich die Tesla-Aktie Hoffnung auf eine Aufnahme in den S&P 500-Index machen?
Blick auf Halving lässt Bitcoin über 10'000-Dollar-Marke springen
Japans NEDO und Panasonic erzielen mit 16,09 % den höchsten Umwandlungswirkungsgrad der Welt für das grossflächigste Perowskit-Solarmodul
VW, BMW, Ford & Honda: US-Justizministerium stellt Untersuchungen Autohersteller ein
Boeing sichert sich Kreditlinie über 13 Milliarden Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;