04.06.2020 15:19:00

Elixirgen Therapeutics Concludes pre-IND Meeting with FDA for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate EXG-5003

BALTIMORE, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a Baltimore-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for genetic diseases and vaccines, announced that it concluded on May 18 its pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, EXG-5003. EXG-5003 is a temperature-sensitive, intradermally-injected srRNA (self-replicating RNA) vaccine expressing the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

EXG-5003 was designed with unique features that have potential dose sparing and safety benefits. Using both intradermal injection and srRNA technology may result in improved immunogenicity, and may allow the vaccine candidate to be more dose sparing than mRNA (messenger RNA) alone. Additionally, EXG-5003's novel and proprietary temperature sensitivity may significantly enhance the vaccine's safety profile and establish it to be the third generation RNA vaccine for COVID-19, with mRNA vaccines being the first generation and self-replicating RNA vaccines being the second generation.

Elixirgen Therapeutics is continuing active development of EXG-5003 toward a planned Phase I clinical trial.

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.
Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a Baltimore-based biotechnology company co-founded by Akihiro Ko and Minoru Ko, MD, PhD, which is focused on curing humanity's ailments through innovations in stem cell biology. The company's experienced team of researchers has a wide variety of specialties, enabling it to use both basic and translational research approaches to developing therapies for genetic diseases and vaccines. For more information visit https://ElixirgenTherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in vaccine research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available. 

Contact:
Media Relations
Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.
(443) 869-5420
Media@ElixirgenTherapeutics.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elixirgen-therapeutics-concludes-pre-ind-meeting-with-fda-for-its-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-exg-5003-301070624.html

SOURCE Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 43.03
0.30 %
Swiss Re 75.66
0.05 %
ABB 20.58
-0.10 %
Swisscom 503.00
-0.20 %
Novartis 82.27
-0.25 %
SGS 2’355.00
-1.51 %
Adecco Group 48.56
-1.66 %
Lonza Grp 469.50
-1.76 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-2.05 %
UBS Group 10.91
-2.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:11
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
11:30
Starker Monatsstart, SMI wieder über 10"000 | BX Swiss TV
09:30
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Food Delivery Tracker Zertifikate
08:32
SMI springt über 10.000er-Marke
06:56
Weekly Hits: Nachhaltiges Anlegen – Eine sinnvolle Sache / Twitter – Im Clinch mit Donald Trump / Rohstoffmonitor- Mai 2020
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:51
Schroders: Covid-19: Die unausweichlichen Wahrheiten für Anleger
10:33
Schroders: What can the Covid-19 crisis teach us about tackling climate change?
03.06.20
Schroders: Economic and Strategy Viewpoint - June 2020
mehr
Starker Monatsstart, SMI wieder über 10'000 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche-Test an COVID-19-Patienten erhält US-Notfallzulassung
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handel in Grün
Lufthansa-Aktie gewinnt dennoch kräftig: Lufthansa tief in roten Zahlen - Konzern kündigt massiven Umbau an
Wall Street leichter erwartet -- SMI gibt nach -- DAX klettert ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
Partners Group von Corona-Krise gebremst - Aktie fällt
Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street leichter erwartet -- SMI gibt nach -- DAX klettert ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Die Wall Street dürfte am Donnerstag schwächer starten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist die Tendenz negativ. In Deutschland kommt es zu einem plötzlichen Stimmungswechsel. In Fernost zeigten sich die Aktienmärkte ohne klaren Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB