18.11.2023 01:15:00

ELITE ISLAND RESORTS AND ANTIGUA'S REGGAE AMBASSADOR CAUSION ANNOUNCE NEW SONG AND MUSIC VIDEO CARIBBEAN VACATION

Also Featuring Caribbean Reggae Artist Red Fox, the Debut of 'Caribbean Vacation' is in Sync with The Verandah Antigua's Grand Reopening

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Island Resorts, the premier name in Caribbean hospitality, celebrates the grand reopening of The Verandah Antigua with the video premiere of Caribbean Vacation, a spirited musical collaboration with Antigua's Reggae Ambassador Causion featuring Caribbean reggae artist Red Fox. This new melodic celebration is an invitation for all to dive into the rhythmic allure of the Caribbean as these music sensations are set to debut the song during the grand reopening of newly renovated and redefined adults-only resort The Verandah Antigua on November 17, 2023.

Caribbean Vacation is the follow up to Antigua Me Come From, last year's highly successful collaboration between Causion and Elite Island Resorts. In a landscape often dimmed by global events, Caribbean Vacation shines as the new vibrant anthem, inviting everyone to realign with what's truly important – reconnecting with loved ones, rejoicing in shared strength, and fulfilling the dream of an idyllic Caribbean retreat.

Filmed on location in Antigua, the Caribbean Vacation music video is a visual serenade to the region's allure and presents a vivid narrative of the island's mesmerizing beaches, natural beauty, its people, and its popularity as a world-class travel destination. Causion, featuring upbeat vocal stylings by Red Fox, brings to life a story of Antigua's vibrant culture and timeless appeal with Caribbean Vacation — a symphony of Antigua's spirit, an ode to the island's legacy as a bastion of joy, beauty, and celebration. 

Antigua, renowned for its stunning beaches and luxurious accommodations, becomes the star of the music video, which was filmed across several scenic resorts including Hammock Cove Antigua, The Verandah Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, St. James's Club & Villas, and Galley Bay Resort & Spa. The video demonstrates why Antigua is a coveted destination for celebrities, discerning travelers, and as a picturesque setting for popular television shows including The Bachelorette, Married at First Sight, Married to Medicine, Below Deck and many others. The song and video herald the island's status as a pinnacle of world-class travel, encapsulating the romance and adventure that await in Antigua.

"People naturally associate the island of Antigua with music, good times, and beautiful scenery," said Causion. "Caribbean Vacation is a celebration of all that is wonderful about a getaway to Antigua's lovely beachfront resorts."

Rob Barrett, Chairman of Elite Island Resorts says, "Caribbean Vacation is a fantastic song that perfectly captures the romance and adventure of a holiday in Antigua. Once you see the music video, you'll know why Antigua is truly a must visit travel destination."

Whether travelers are seeking a five-star, adults-only getaway or a family adventure, Elite Island Resorts has the perfect beachfront location in Antigua to make any Caribbean vacation dreams come true.

Hammock Cove Antigua: This adults-only resort, nestled among aquamarine waters, white sandy beaches, and the dramatic coastline of Devil's Bridge National Park, offers romantics to feel pampered with unparalleled service, spa treatments, and a culinary journey with Michelin-star inspired Italian chef.

Galley Bay Resort & Spa: An adults-only escape that feels like a secret beachfront garden, Galley Bay offers a serene environment for couples to unwind amidst the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea.

Pineapple Beach Club Antigua: Located on arguably the island's most stunning white-sand beach, this all-inclusive adults-only oasis provides opportunities for active guests with activities like tennis, pickleball, beach cricket, or water sports like snorkeling and kayaking. 

St. James's Club & Villas: A barefoot-casual hotspot for family and friends to enjoy six swimming pools and two white-sand beaches. This secluded 100-acre peninsula on the southeastern coast of Antigua set in an upscale casual ambiance for all ages.

The Verandah Antigua: this newly renovated oasis, redefined as an adults-only resort, offers modern luxury suites surrounded by lush green gardens, pools and picturesque views overlooking the Caribbean Sea perfect for large celebrations or romantics looking for an intimate hideaway.

The song's debut at The Verandah echoes the resort's refreshed spirit, breathing rhythm into the winds, and melody into the waves, celebrating the essence of a perfect Caribbean vacation. Caribbean Vacation resonates with the warmth of the islands, promising a melody that will linger in hearts, inspiring travels filled with love, adventure, and the irresistible charm of Antigua, and of the Caribbean.

For more information on Elite Island Resorts, or to immerse in the magic of Caribbean Vacation, visit eliteislandresorts.com.

Media Contact: 
Nadeige Martelly
nadeige@andriamitsakospr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-island-resorts-and-antiguas-reggae-ambassador-causion-announce-new-song-and-music-video-caribbean-vacation-301992658.html

SOURCE Elite Island Resorts

