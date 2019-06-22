Elite Insurance Partners is One of Tampa Bay Business Journals 2019 Best Places to Work Honoree

PALM HARBOR, Fla., June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Insurance Partners is a Tampa Bay Business Journals 2019 Best Places to Work honoree.

Companies were nominated and categorized based on size:

Small: 10-24 employees

Medium: 25-49 employees

Large: 50-99 employees

Extra-large: 100+ employees

Employees were then anonymously surveyed by Quantum Workplace for companies to be evaluated in these areas: team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement, and people practices.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It's a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

"We are beyond honored to be recognized as one of Tampa Bay Business Journal 2019 Best Places to Work. By implementing a good company culture & providing them with a positive workplace environment, we hope to bring out the best in our employees," says Jagger Esch, Elite Insurance Partners CEO and co-founder. "We are thrilled to continue to grow our team this year as one of the Best Places to Work in the Tampa Bay."

All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

EIP announced tremendous growth in 2018 with plans to double the size of our team this year. The company is hiring, sales, support and marketing. For open positions, visit http://www.eliteinsurancepartners.com/careers/

