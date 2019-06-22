22.06.2019 16:00:00

Elite Insurance Partners is One of Tampa Bay Business Journals 2019 Best Places to Work Honoree

PALM HARBOR, Fla., June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Insurance Partners is a Tampa Bay Business Journals 2019 Best Places to Work honoree.

Companies were nominated and categorized based on size:

Small: 10-24 employees
Medium: 25-49 employees
Large: 50-99 employees
Extra-large: 100+ employees

Employees were then anonymously surveyed by Quantum Workplace for companies to be evaluated in these areas: team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement, and people practices.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It's a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

"We are beyond honored to be recognized as one of Tampa Bay Business Journal 2019 Best Places to Work. By implementing a good company culture & providing them with a positive workplace environment, we hope to bring out the best in our employees," says Jagger Esch, Elite Insurance Partners CEO and co-founder. "We are thrilled to continue to grow our team this year as one of the Best Places to Work in the Tampa Bay."

All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

EIP announced tremendous growth in 2018 with plans to double the size of our team this year. The company is hiring, sales, support and marketing. For open positions, visit http://www.eliteinsurancepartners.com/careers/

 

SOURCE Elite Insurance Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.06.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
21.06.19
Öl- und Goldpreise legen kräftig zu
21.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adidas AG, LVMH, Kering
21.06.19
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
21.06.19
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
EU will Börsenäquivalenz angeblich nicht verlängern
SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Comet-Aktie sackt ab: Comet-Chef René Lenggenhager nimmt den Hut
Orior-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Schweinepest in China hat kaum Einfluss auf Zahlen
Starbucks aufgepasst: Luckin Coffee erobert den chinesischen Kaffeemarkt
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und zum Dollar zu
METRO-Aktien nachbörslich im Aufwind: Osteuropäische Investoren legen Übernahmeangebot vor
KW 25: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX machte keine grossen Sprünge. In den USA dominierten letztlich die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB