08.12.2020 23:14:00

Elite Health Partners Receives cGMP Accreditation for Highest-Quality Nutritional Supplement Manufacturing Standards and ISO 22716 for Topical and Medicinal Skin Care Products

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Health Partners Inc., announced today that it has received cGMP and ISO 22716 certification from SGS for its cosmetic and dietary supplement manufacturing facilities in Colorado. 

Tom Nyiri, president of the company, said, "Our quality and manufacturing teams have done a great job pushing forward our in-house processes and systems to support a fully integrated quality management system that is woven into all aspects of our business."

He went on to highlight that "with our experience and certifications we are positioned to support our customers' brands for the worldwide distribution of cannabinoid-infused products.  Our years of experience creating formulations with hemp extracts utilizing a variety of terpenes assures our customers products achieve their desired medicinal health benefits. This experience combined with our high quality and regulatory compliant services makes us a natural choice when building customers' brands."

Now national chains such as CVS, Walgreens, Amazon, Whole Foods and more can carry cannabinoid-infused products with the confidence they are of the highest quality and meet regulatory requirements.

About Elite Health Partners®  Inc.— Boulder Colorado-based, Elite Health Partners, is a diversified consumer product manufacturer and leader in the production of dietary supplements and medicinal topical products.  Utilizing a wide range of ingredients, leveraging our experience and reputation for quality, supporting nutritional and topical brands that promote health and well-being.

Our formulation teams possess a deep knowledge of the unique requirements associated with incorporating Cannabinoid terpenes into consumer products. Elite Health Partners cGMP, and ISO certified manufacturing facilities and services assure our customers supply chains meet the highest quality standards. The Company is regulated by the FDA. Visit http://www.elitehealthpartners.com for more information.

Media Contact:

info@elitehealthpartners.com

Tate Ignelzi
tate@elitehealthpartners.com
(720)-961-9650 x 427

Thomas Nyiri
tnyiri@elitehealthpartners.com
(720)-961-9650 x405

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-health-partners-receives-cgmp-accreditation-for-highest-quality-nutritional-supplement-manufacturing-standards-and-iso-22716-for-topical-and-medicinal-skin-care-products-301188870.html

SOURCE Elite Health Partners

