"Elite 200" Innovative Startups Selected in Premier Global Competition for Emerging Companies that "Bend the Arc of Human Potential"

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV Ventures, pioneering early stage venture fund and co-host of the ASU GSV Summit, has announced today the selection of 200 seed and bootstrapped education and talent technology startups to present at the ASU GSV Summit. These entrepreneurs are uniquely advancing social and economic mobility by bending the arc of human potential through innovation in education and workforce. The "Elite 200" will present at the 2020 ASU GSV Summit from March 30th to April 1st in San Diego this year. Three companies will be chosen as finalists during the Summit, receiving a prize package of $250,000 cash and $100,000 in Google Cloud credits.

"Unlocking the potential of our next generation, and enabling them to thrive in a rapidly changing world, means we must put our best thinking and capital towards innovating how we prepare individuals to achieve their potential through lifelong learning and engaging and dynamic work environments," said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures. "This competition has uncovered some incredibly driven and inspiring entrepreneurs looking to make a big impact. We congratulate the Elite 200 and look forward to hosting these entrepreneurs in San Diego."

The GSV Cup is a uniquely cross-sector competition -- spanning "pre-K to gray" sectors and including technologies in corporate learning and talent management, workforce analytics, early childhood, K-12, HireED and postsecondary education. The Elite 200 represent 21 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, North America, and South America.

The GSV Cup is proud to partner with Google Cloud, Holon IQ and Brand Capital International for the competition. The submissions were judged by the world's best known venture investors, including Accel, Adreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Bessemer Ventures, First Round Capital, ICONIQ, Lightspeed, Owl Ventures, NEA Norwest Venture Partners, Reach Capital, and Shasta Ventures, among others

The 2020 ASU GSV Summit will be held from March 30 to April 1 in San Diego. The 2019 Summit drew 5,000 attendees from over 45 countries, including more than 500 investors representing $5 trillion of capital.

To see the selected Elite 200, visit: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/presenting-companies

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that is focused on the $7+ trillion learning and talent technology sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund II, backing innovative entrepreneurs across the across the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning and Talent technology. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Pluralsight, TurnItIn, Coursera, Coursehero, Outlier, and Degreed, among others.

