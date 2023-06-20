Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Elis Aktie [Valor: 26939145 / ISIN: FR0012435121]
20.06.2023 17:40:00

Elis: Result of the option for the payment of the dividend in shares for 2022

Elis
17.47 EUR -1.08%
Result of the option for the payment of the dividend in shares for 2022

Saint-Cloud, June 20, 2023 - The General Shareholders Meeting held on 25 May 2023 has decided to offer each shareholder an option of payment of the dividend for the financial year 2022 of €0.41 per share in cash or in new shares of the Company.

The issue price of the new shares issued in payment of the dividend was set at €16.39. The terms and conditions of this option to pay the dividend in shares were detailed in the press release of 26 May 2023.

The option period was open from 1st to 10 June 2023 inclusive. At the end of this period, 34.72% of the rights were exercised in favor of the payment in shares of the dividend for the financial year 2022. As a result, 2,002,768 new shares will be issued, representing 0.87% of the Company's share capital on the basis of the share capital existing on 30 May 2023, and a balancing payment of €115.62 will be paid in addition.

The settlement and delivery of the shares and their admission to Euronext Paris will take place on June 22, 2023. These shares will carry immediate rights and will be assimilated to the existing ELIS shares.

The amount of the dividend for the financial year 2022 to be paid in cash to shareholders who have not opted for payment in shares amounts to €61,728,408.95 (excluding fees) and will be paid as of 22 June 2023.

Contact

Nicolas Buron - Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

 

Attachment


