Elis - Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 01 2024

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 JANVIER 2024

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 234 000 047 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 265 348 244 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 265 277 049

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 JANUARY 2024

Total number of shares 234,000,047 Theoretical number of voting rights 265,348,244 Number of exercisable voting rights 265,277,049

