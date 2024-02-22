|
22.02.2024 17:30:11
Elis - Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 01 2024
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 JANVIER 2024
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|234 000 047
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|265 348 244
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|265 277 049
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 JANUARY 2024
|Total number of shares
|234,000,047
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|265,348,244
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|265,277,049
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux, Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
Attachment
- Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 01 2024
