Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'405 -0.2%  SPI 14'881 -0.2%  Dow 38'882 0.7%  DAX 17'380 1.5%  Euro 0.9535 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'857 1.7%  Gold 2'021 -0.2%  Bitcoin 45'416 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8817 0.2%  Öl 83.4 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Cembra Money Bank22517316ABB1222171Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: NVIDIA überrascht - die Skepsis bleibt
Experten erklären: Diese Schweizer Aktien sind potenzielle Gewinner bei sinkender Inflation und fallenden Zinsen
Tesla mit Absatzkrise in Südkorea: Im Januar nur ein einziges Auto verkauft
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
Nikola macht weiterhin Verluste - Nikola-Aktie tiefer
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Elis Aktie [Valor: 26939145 / ISIN: FR0012435121]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.02.2024 17:30:11

Elis - Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 01 2024

finanzen.net zero Elis-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Elis
21.20 EUR 1.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 JANVIER 2024

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social234 000 047
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques265 348 244
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables265 277 049

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 JANUARY 2024

Total number of shares234,000,047
Theoretical number of voting rights265,348,244
Number of exercisable voting rights265,277,049

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux, Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Elis SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:36 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
10:15 Börse Aktuell – Jubelstimmung nach NVIDIA-Zahlen
09:57 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 markiert Rekordhoch
08:58 SMI gönnt sich eine Auszeit
08:40 UBS KeyInvest: Frankreich – Sportliche Perspektiven/VAT Group – Rückkehr zum Wachstum
00:00 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
21.02.24 BTIC on Cryptocurrency futures ‒ Frequently Asked Questions
21.02.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
20.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short