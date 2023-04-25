Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'529 0.5%  SPI 15'153 0.1%  Dow 33'586 -0.9%  DAX 15'872 0.1%  Euro 0.9787 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'378 -0.5%  Gold 1'994 0.3%  Bitcoin 24'395 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8923 0.5%  Öl 80.7 -2.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: Boeing informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Alphabet C (ex Google) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: eBay gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Visa legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Wahrheitssuche mit KI: So will es Elon Musk mit TruthGPT mit Microsoft und Google aufnehmen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Swiss Life1485278Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Suche...
ETF-Sparplan

Elis Aktie [Valor: 26939145 / ISIN: FR0012435121]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.04.2023 19:08:30

Elis: Appointment of a new member of the Supervisory Board

Elis
17.74 EUR -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

  

Appointment of a new member of the Supervisory Board

Saint-Cloud, April 25, 2023 – Following Joy Verlé’s resignation from her duties at the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board has co-opted Michel Plantevin following a proposal by CPP Investments, after approval of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee.

Michel Plantevin is currently a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital Private Equity, before that he was Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity between 2003 and 2020 and was responsible for investments in the energy, industrial, and services sectors. His appointment is effective from 25 April 2023, and for the remaining period of the predecessor, i.e. until the Annual General Meeting that will be called in 2025 to approve the 2024 financial statements.

The appointment of Michel Plantevin will be subject to shareholder approval during the Annual General Meeting that will take place on 25 May 2023.

As this ratification does not appear on the agenda of the Company's next Annual General Meeting, as presented in the meeting notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 17 April 2023, a new 10th resolution will be added to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. The addition of this new 10th resolution will have the effect of shifting the resolutions of the General Meeting hitherto numbered from 10 to 23 (which will therefore be numbered from 11 to 24).

The notice of meeting to be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 10 May 2023 will take these changes into account.

Following the appointment of Michel Plantevin as member of the Supervisory Board, this board is made up of 12 members, including 2 members representing the employees and 7 independent members. It consists of 5 women and 7 men.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Elis SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Moncler, Eli Lilly und Amadeus IT mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:33 Julius Bär: 8.85% P.A. JB BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (60%) AUF FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA
10:34 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Swatch, Swiss Life
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.04.2023
08:22 Bilanzsaison nimmt heute Fahrt auf
07:58 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Moncler, Eli Lilly und Amadeus IT mit François Bloch
07:56 Börse Aktuell – Warten auf die Big Tech´s
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Standardwerte laufen seitwärts
21.04.23 Luxusgüter bleiben gefragt
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'969.92 19.51 6SSMPU
Short 12'236.58 13.38 BWSSMU
Short 12'678.02 8.82 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'529.44 25.04.2023 17:30:00
Long 11'035.20 19.35 YGSSMU
Long 10'761.36 13.38 XVSSMU
Long 10'328.13 8.89 ANSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Elis SA 17.74 -0.67% Elis SA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie profitiert von Zahlen: Nestlé dämmt Verkaufsvolumenrückgang im ersten Quartal deutlich ein - Lieferkettenengpässe belasten weiter
ABB-Aktie gefragt: ABB mit Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus - ADR-Scheine werden von der New Yorker Börse NYSE genommen
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie verliert: Kühne+Nagel erzielt weniger Umsatz - Gewinnzahlen besser als erwartet
Credit Suisse-Aktie zieht an: Gewinnwarnung für Q2 und Gesamtjahr 2023 - massive Geldabflüsse in Q
Idorsia lotet nach Verlust im Q1 weitere Finanzierungsmöglichkeiten aus - Idorsia-Aktie gibt nach
UBS-Aktie stärker: Risikochef Bluhm bleibt länger als geplant
Sandoz-Börsengang rückt näher: Warum es das Novartis-Spin-off schwer haben dürfte
Erste Schätzungen: Nikola präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
UBS-Aktie rot: UBS macht weniger Gewinn - Rechts-Rückstellungen und schwächelndes Investmentbanking belasten - Dividendenpolitik bleibt
US-Aktien: Entwicklung verschiedener Sektoren weist auf Ende des Bärenmarktes hin - Diese Aktien dürften für Anleger interessant werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}