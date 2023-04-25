Elis: Appointment of a new member of the Supervisory Board

Appointment of a new member of the Supervisory Board

Saint-Cloud, April 25, 2023 – Following Joy Verlé’s resignation from her duties at the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board has co-opted Michel Plantevin following a proposal by CPP Investments, after approval of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee.

Michel Plantevin is currently a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital Private Equity, before that he was Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity between 2003 and 2020 and was responsible for investments in the energy, industrial, and services sectors. His appointment is effective from 25 April 2023, and for the remaining period of the predecessor, i.e. until the Annual General Meeting that will be called in 2025 to approve the 2024 financial statements.

The appointment of Michel Plantevin will be subject to shareholder approval during the Annual General Meeting that will take place on 25 May 2023.

As this ratification does not appear on the agenda of the Company's next Annual General Meeting, as presented in the meeting notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 17 April 2023, a new 10th resolution will be added to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. The addition of this new 10th resolution will have the effect of shifting the resolutions of the General Meeting hitherto numbered from 10 to 23 (which will therefore be numbered from 11 to 24).

The notice of meeting to be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 10 May 2023 will take these changes into account.

Following the appointment of Michel Plantevin as member of the Supervisory Board, this board is made up of 12 members, including 2 members representing the employees and 7 independent members. It consists of 5 women and 7 men.

