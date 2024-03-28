|
Elis announces the availability of its 2023 Universal Registration Document
Saint-Cloud, March 28, 2024 – Elis, the global leader of circular services at work, today announces that it filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document (document d’enregistrement universel) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF), on March 28, 2024.
The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes:
- the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the Company financial statements, the Management Board report and the related Statutory Auditors’ reports;
- the Supervisory Board Report on corporate Governance;
- information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;
- the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.
The Universal Registration Document is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website:
https://fr.elis.com/en/group/investors-relations/regulated-information
The Universal Registration Document is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website:
www.amf-france.org.
It will be available in English on the Company website on April 4, 2024.
Contact
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing and Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
Attachment
