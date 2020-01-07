Eliftruck Partners with Dealer Spike for Digital Marketing Solutions

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lift Truck dealerships will have a strong, streamlined digital presence thanks to a new partnership between Eliftruck and digital agency partner Dealer Spike. Dealers in the material handling industry now have a solution for industry-leading custom-built websites and digital marketing solutions to drive increased leads and sales.

With Dealer Spike as a partner, Eliftruck can offer a full suite of professionally designed digital tools with full Eliftruck.com integration. Dealers have access to custom responsive websites, inventory management, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Marketing Automation, Targeted Digital Advertising, statistics and analytics, and more. From small to high-end equipment dealerships, this partnership benefits those specifically focused on the material handling industry.

"We look forward to a strong partnership with Eliftruck," says David Mitchell, Vice President – OEM Relations at Dealer Spike. "Our goal is to enhance value and drive more sales in the material handling industry. Consumers will benefit from a streamlined shopping process and overall improved user experience. Bottom line - we make it easier for not just the dealers to list and sell equipment, but also far easier for the consumer to buy."

Dealers will have the assurance that all digital solutions delivered through Dealer Spike are up to date with the latest software and platform requirements, featuring current OEM showrooms and exceeding expectations in driving online leads. New dealers are guaranteed a 30% increase in leads (minimum) after the first 90 days on the Dealer Spike platform.

"This partnership will provide the material handling industry a dedicated marketing platform that provides all the necessary tools for equipment dealerships to compete online," says Art Arellano, President of Eliftruck. "The industry has long needed a one-stop solution for digital needs, and now we have one."

Dealer Spike is focused on driving online leads and in-store sales for dealerships in selected vertical markets. The company is the leading digital agency focused on OEM and dealerships and provides powerful and distinctive web solutions and digital marketing tools to thousands of dealers worldwide. Dealer Spike's expertise comes from real-world dealership experience and a passion for listening and responding to dealers' needs.

Headquartered in Tinley Park, Illinois since 1999, Eliftruck.com has one of the largest selections of new, used, and rental forklifts online. Material handling equipment buyers can easily search forklifts and related equipment including components, attachments, batteries, chargers, and much more. Material handling equipment dealers now have a dedicated marketplace to buy, sell, or rent equipment using custom designed tools specific to the material handling industry. From the Forklift Router to the industry-leading Email Blast tool, dealers can be assured that Eliftruck.com is dedicated to the material handling industry. Eliftruck.com is focused on material handling.

