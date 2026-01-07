Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.01.2026 23:27:55

Eli Lilly To Buy Ventyx Biosciences For About $1.2 Bln

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Wednesday said it has agreed to buy Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX), a San Diego-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral therapies for patients with inflammatory-mediated diseases.

Ventyx is developing a pipeline of small-molecule therapeutics, including NLRP3 inhibitors, designed to treat inflammation across a broad range of disease states with high unmet need. These include opportunities across cardiometabolic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and inflammatory disorders. The company's clinical-stage programs target key immune pathways with the goal of offering improved efficacy and safety compared to existing treatments.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ventyx for $14.00 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction, which equals an aggregate equity value of about $1.2 billion.

The transaction is not subject to any financing condition and is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to approval by Ventyx stockholders and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

