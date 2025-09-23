Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’103 -0.2%  SPI 16’803 -0.1%  Dow 46’293 -0.2%  DAX 23’611 0.4%  Euro 0.9348 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’472 0.6%  Gold 3’764 0.5%  Bitcoin 88’815 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7918 -0.1%  Öl 67.8 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
Micron Technology-Aktie nach deutlicher Gewinnsteigerung sehr gefragt
CleanSpark setzt auf Wachstum: Neue Finanzierung treibt Aktie an
Nach Bitcoin-Erfolg: BlackRock plant wohl tokenisierte ETFs
D-Wave-Aktie nach Kapitalerhöhung wieder im Plus - Erholung nach Rückschlag
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Eli Lilly Aktie 947556 / US5324571083

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.09.2025 00:28:47

Eli Lilly To Build $6.5 Bln Manufacturing Plant In Texas For Obesity Pill Production

Eli Lilly
597.73 CHF -0.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) announced on Tuesday that it will spend $6.5 billion to construct a manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, with the goal of increasing production of its pipeline of small molecule medications, which includes the much-discussed experimental obesity medication orforglipron.

In addition to the $23 billion invested since 2020, the project is a part of a larger $27 billion plan to add four new plants in the United States. Lilly plans to reveal the remaining two sites later this year, and all four sites should start producing medications within five years.

In order to boost production of its pipeline of small molecule drugs, which includes the highly debated experimental obesity drug orforglipron, Eli Lilly said Tuesday that it would invest $6.5 billion to build a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas.

The project is a component of a larger $27 billion plan to add four new plants in the United States, on top of the $23 billion invested since 2020.

All four locations should begin manufacturing drugs within five years, and Lilly intends to unveil the other two later this year.

Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten