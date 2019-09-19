Elgin Volkswagen Offers Bonus Cash on Select New Volkswagen Models

ELGIN, Ill., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elgin Volkswagen is always jumping on incentives and offers to help ease the transition into a new vehicle for its numerous Chicago-area customers. One incentive in particular provides a large budget boost to two groups of people with $500 in bonus cash added to their car-buying budget.

Military personnel and first responders can take advantage of this $500 bonus cash offer. To do so, they must complete a military and first responder claim form and provide proof of eligibility which can include a military identification card or a department-issued identification.

This offer is extended to active U.S. military personnel, U.S. military retirees, police officers, sheriffs, sheriff's deputies, correctional officers, federal law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics.

Recent college graduates can also utilize the $500 bonus cash offer. To be eligible, applicants must be either within 6 months of graduating or have graduated no more than 24 months prior to their credit application. Both 2-year and 4-year programs are acceptable from accredited U.S. or Canadian colleges or universities. Degree program must be either an associate's, bachelor's, master's, doctoral or a nursing degree.

Both of these offers are only available for select new Volkswagen models and they expire on January 2, 2020. They are also only eligible for current U.S. citizens. Offers apply to most new vehicles including select Atlas, Passat, Jetta, Arteon and Golf models. This offer can also be used with other offers and incentives. Contact Elgin Volkswagen for further details.

To learn how to apply or to see the current new VW inventory at Elgin Volkswagen, curious car shoppers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website at, http://www.elginvw.com. Further questions about incentives and offers can be directed toward the dealership's expert staff either online or by calling 877-797-6424. The Chicago-area dealership can also be visited in person at 2630 Auto Mall Drive in Elgin.

