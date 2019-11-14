+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 13:00:00

Elgin Volkswagen Helps Drivers Check for Recalls on Their Vehicles

ELGIN, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elgin Volkswagen, a dealership serving Elgin and the surrounding area, has provided a free tool on their website for drivers to check if their vehicle has been recalled. To check for recalls, users need only head to the designated webpage and type in their vehicle's VIN, which stands for "vehicle identification number." The VIN is the only information required to find if any recalls have been issued.

If individuals do find that their vehicle has had a recall, they can have the issue remedied at the Elgin Volkswagen service center. This can be done by scheduling an appointment through the dealership website or giving a call straight to the recall support line at 847-654-9911. The Elgin Volkswagen service center is highly knowledgeable of vehicular maintenance and can likely perform whatever needs to be done. As the dealership explains it, the team has over 100 years of combined technician expertise.

When individuals remedy their recall at Elgin Volkswagen, they'll receive a variety of benefits from the dealership including a 10-mile shuttle service, multi-point inspection and car wash, all of which are complimentary. To make finding an appointment time as easy as possible, the service center has implemented flexible scheduling and extended service hours.

In addition to the complimentary benefits referenced above, customers can relax in the Elgin Volkswagen lounge while their vehicle is serviced. The lounge includes amenities like free Wi-Fi and cable TVs, along with complimentary coffee and refreshments.

Those interested in getting their recall serviced at Elgin Volkswagen are encouraged to head to the dealership website at http://www.elginvw.com. They can also make a call to the number referenced above. If an individual would like to head to the dealership location directly, they should make a trip to 2630 Auto Mall Drive, Elgin.

 

