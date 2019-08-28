Elgin Volkswagen Compares Multiple VW Models to Toyota Competitors

ELGIN, Ill., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elgin Volkswagen near Chicago has a wide selection of new Volkswagen models available on any given day. In an effort to provide relevant information to online shoppers, the dealership has built several Volkswagen versus Toyota comparison pages.

The Arteon is a relatively new model from the Volkswagen lineup. It is the German auto manufacturer's modern take on an upscale sedan. As such, it makes a great competitor for the 2019 Toyota Avalon. With a lower base MSRP, a standard turbocharged engine and a long list of available features including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, an area view camera system and even standard adaptive chassis control, the Arteon proves to be the better option.

The Jetta has been a staple in the VW lineup for decades making it a perfect model for Elgin Volkswagen to compare to the 2019 Corolla. The Jetta quickly pulls ahead of its Toyota competitor with a more powerful standard 147-horsepower engine and better EPA estimated fuel economy with up to 40 miles-per-gallon on the highway and 30 miles-per-gallon in the city.

The comparison that has earned the most interest from online car shoppers puts the 2019 Tiguan up against the 2019 RAV4. The Tiguan has been a favorite in the Volkswagen lineup for many years and it still offers a better value with a base MSRP $1,000 less than that of the RAV4. Even at that price tag, it comes with more features, alloy wheels and a seating capacity for up to seven passengers.

Further details on all these comparisons can be found on the dealership's website at http://www.elginvw.com. Other Volkswagen brand comparisons including those to Honda, Mazda, Hyundai, Nissan and more can also be found on the dealership's website. Questions can be directed to the dealership's expert staff either online or by calling 877-797-6424. Interested car buyers should visit the Chicago-area dealership in person at 2630 Auto Mall Drive in Elgin.

SOURCE Elgin Volkswagen