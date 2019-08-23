ELGi Subsidiary Pattons Opens a New Office In Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattons, a leading compressed air distributor and a subsidiary of ELGi announced the expansion of its services to Los Angeles, California. In addition to offering compressed air products, parts and services, the new office will also serve as ELGi's West Coast distribution center, adding to ELGi's ability to better serve distributors and customers across North America. The company has previously established offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Virginia.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our Los Angeles office," said David Puck, President of ELGi North America. "Los Angeles represents one of the most significant markets in the United States and by entering it with Pattons, we will provide the local customer base with our best in class products and services. This new branch will help drive further brand awareness and adoption of ELGi compressed air systems in the California market."

Malcolm Lindsay, Senior Vice President of ELGi's Industrial Division, added "In addition to serving the greater Los Angeles market, our new location will also serve as an ELGi distribution center enabling us to better address the West Coast compressed air requirements while ensuring enhanced customer service and responsiveness levels."

Since 1945, Pattons has successfully met compressed air needs across a wide variety of industries with reliable, efficient compressed air solutions ranging from air compressors, vacuum systems, and air accessories. In 2012, ELGi entered the USA market and acquired Pattons. ELGi, a global compressed air manufacturer with over 2 million installations across 100 countries, aims to become the second-largest compressed air manufacturer in the world by 2027 and has made significant investments in the USA.

Over the past six years, ELGi has witnessed double-digit growth in the USA market, winning distributors and customers over with energy-efficient products backed by responsive service. As ELGi's top distributor, Pattons plays a crucial role towards ELGi's growth aspirations. With the US-Canada oil-lubricated market growing at approximately 2% annually, Pattons strategic expansion to the West Coast will enable them to deliver best-in-class systems and service to compressed air customers across the region.

About ELGi

ELGi is a global air compressor manufacturer with a broad line of innovative and technologically superior compressed air systems. ELGi has consistently worked towards ensuring that its customers achieve their productivity goals while keeping the cost of ownership low. ELGi offers a complete range of compressed air solutions from oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw compressors, oil-lubricated and oil-free reciprocating compressors and centrifugal compressors, to dryers, filters, and downstream accessories. The company's portfolio of over 400 products has found wide application across industries. For further information on the organization and its products, please visit http://www.elgi.us

Media Contacts:

Anvar Varadaraj Alexandra Moreno Product Marketing Manager Marketing Specialist T 704-523-4122 T 704-523-4122 E anvarjv@elgi.com E alex.moreno@pattonsinc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elgi-subsidiary-pattons-opens-a-new-office-in-los-angeles-california-300906405.html

SOURCE ELGi