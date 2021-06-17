Eleven-Time World Champion Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team Brings High-Speed Excitement to Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix June 26-27

SARASOTA, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team will bring high-speed excitement to the shores of Lido Beach during the 36th Annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix on June 26-27.

At the start of the 2021 race season, the Miss GEICO Team announced plans for extreme sports legend Travis Pastrana and Hall of Champions Inductee Brit Lilly to serve as the new co-drivers for the team. The rotating driving team will share the cockpit with world renowned throttleman Steve Curtis. For the second time this race season Pastrana and Curtis will man the wheel and throttles, seeking to continue their winning streak.

"Last year, I was able to get some experience driving Miss Geico and was able to build some confidence alongside Steve Curtis," said Pastrana. "This year, I'm looking forward to building on that, pushing my limits and seeing where I stack up against a competitive field of boats. We had an awesome time racing the boat in the heavy surf in Cocoa Beach last month, but I can't wait to race in Sarasota and be part of the offshore racing tradition on the Gulf Coast of Florida!"

"Over my 35-year career I have had the opportunity to work with dozens of drivers and Travis and Brit are two of the very best. It will be great to compete with both drivers during the season. My last visit to Sarasota ended with a disappointing finish. With a new partner in the boat, Travis and I hope to cross the finish line in the first position," said Steve Curtis.

On the last turn of the last lap of the 2019 Sarasota Grand Prix, the Miss GEICO flipped during fierce competition. The driver and throttleman escaped unharmed. The team finished the 2019 season in a borrowed race boat while completely overhauling the team watercraft. The restored catamaran competed in 2020 winning the World Championships and recently achieved a first-place finish during the 2021 Thunder on Cocoa Beach Powerboat Races. The Miss GEICO Team is expected to make numerous appearances on the winner's podium during the 2021 season while defending its world championship title.

Miss GEICO is part of the Class ONE racing division, which was established in 2019 to attract the top-ranked teams from across the globe. As the fastest class of racing, specific parameters were incorporated for the watercraft requiring consistency for all boats: a weight of 11,750 pounds, factory-sealed twin 1100 horsepower engines, and consistent propeller sizes. By standardizing the specifications of the boat, wins and losses were determined by the skill and expertise of the driver-throttleman combo thereby creating some of the best racing action seen to date.

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is part of Sarasota's newly re-named Suncoast Summer Fest. Grand Prix festivities will include a downtown street party on Friday night, June 25, that will offer fans the opportunity to visit competing race teams and will include an autograph session with Travis Pastrana and Steve Curtis from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Additional race activities including race boat testing will take place on Lido Beach from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. Powerboat racing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. For more information on Suncoast Summer Fest, visit https://www.suncoastsummerfest.org/.

