Elevation Home Energy Solutions Among the Best Places to Work 2019

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevation Home Energy Solutions (Elevation), a leader in providing energy products and solutions to homeowners, was selected as one of the best places to work in the medium company category by the Phoenix Business Journal at their 15th annual awards program held on December 12, 2019. This award recognizes companies with excellent morale, engagement and retention. The award was accepted by Clayton Andersen, Elevation's CEO.

Elevation was established in Arizona in 2014 and completed its first full year of business in 2015. The company currently employs 180 employees along with over 100 independent contractors and sales partners. Elevation has set itself apart from other solar companies by being an innovator in solving homeowner's needs with smart home technology and other energy efficiency products and services.

"At Elevation, we invest in our people and our culture in order to create a place where taking risks, working collaboratively, serving others, and accomplishing great work are recognized and rewarded," Andersen said. "We have the best employees in the industry!"

About Elevation:

Headquartered in Arizona, Elevation Solar LLC is a fully integrated residential energy solutions company providing solar, energy efficiency and smart energy management technology to customers across multiple states in the Southwest and beyond. Elevation's aim is to help individuals reduce occupancy costs and increase value in their homes through solar ownership and energy management technology. By consistently delivering high quality solutions to our customers, protecting our employees through safe and ethical business practices, and serving our communities, we fulfill our company mantra: to Elevate the world we live in.

