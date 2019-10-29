+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 02:00:00

Elena Baturina's Investment Group Puts up an Elite Energy-efficient Housing Project on Cyprus Cost

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbol Residence is an elite residential complex on the Limassol coast being built by Golden Wisdom, a member of the investment group of international entrepreneur Elena Baturina. The building's energy performance ranks high by the EU standards, a set of measures will allow to cut 40% of its energy consumption.

Energy performance is estimated with account for the energy consumption of all the systems, including air conditioning, water supply, lighting, safety; and for the degree of automation of the systems management, the use of renewable sources and energy-saving materials used in the construction.

At Symbol Residence, all the engineering systems both in the building and outside are automated and ensure optimal energy consumption. The outer and facade lighting react to daylight changes, motion sensors inside save energy in public areas, and with the integrated Smart Home system, Symbol residents are able to control the apartment's engineering systems with a smartphone: adjust scenic and natural lighting, climate control and heating systems.

Symbol's important structural feature is the energy-saving Schüco facade with double sun-glazing for panoramic windows and increased thermal insulation of external walls and structures, which prevent temperature losses in summer and winter. To create a comfortable and healthy microclimate in the building, a multi-zone Daikin VRV climate control system with air diffusion and ionization is used.

"The Symbol Residence is a high-tech project that employs smart-technologies and advanced energy-saving solutions. This achieves several goals at once: creates the most comfortable and healthy environment for the residents, save their future operating costs; besides, energy efficiency improves the quality of life in all aspects via taking care of the environment," says Alexander Rezchikov, Managing Director, the Symbol Residence project. "Environmental friendliness and energy efficiency are also ensured by solar panels on the roof, and the heat pump units that help benefit from ambient energy."

The project for this elite residence was developed by famous Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill and studio Taller de Arquitectura. It comprises 27 apartments with the 7300 sq.m total area. In its territory there are an underground parking, health, spa and fitness zones, recreational areas, a pool, private garden, dedicated concierge and security services. Though located directly on the Mediterranean coastline, Symbol is close to major transport links, which provides easy access to all Limassol's significant locations. The completion is scheduled for 2021.

 

SOURCE Press office for Elena Baturina

