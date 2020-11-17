ELEMIS London Celebrates New Retail Strategy That Explores Its Heritage to Define the Possibilities of Its Future

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School House - the New York-based creative branding agency known for its bold visual concepts - has partnered with ELEMIS London to explore the brand's values and bring them to life, conceptualizing a global retail strategy that expresses ELEMIS' philosophical approach through a series of immersive store openings through 2020-2021.

Inspired by the concept of "Augmented Time," the stores are a permeable conversation between British heritage, the present client, and future innovation. Within the newly envisioned physical spaces, Elemis clients are invited to engage with modern services, legacy design, and future-driven technology. The design mirrors Elemis' brand ethos: elevated, fundamentally British, with striking modern elements and serene touches that recall our connection to nature. Each space invites visitors to uncover visual odes ranging from classic British heritage to modern architecture, to vibrant graphics and natural elements.

Elements like a central sink were designed to recall a natural pond, framed by the architectural interplay between modern free-floating organic fixtures and traditional, Georgian-inspired structures. In-store features highlight the service-first approach with a physical/digital salon wall, molecular taxonomy bar, and an Instagrammable private treatment space for spa services. The international appeal of the store is brought to life with globe-inspired chandeliers, an outward-facing digital ticker of "live" service offerings meant to recall train station notice boards, and an iconic London phone booth refinished in ELEMIS tonality to recall the brand's heritage and highlighting the brand's most iconic products.

"We began our exploration of ELEMIS' rich and varied brand ethos by asking ourselves the same question of which the brand asked itself during its founding days, "How can the sensoriality of scent affect results in retail?" says Christopher Skinner, Founder and Principal of School House. "We uncovered the striking base, heart and top notes that make ELEMIS profound, bold, and memorable. This helped to create a scalable retail strategy that engages the consumer's needs and emotions at the same time. It's an ecosystem where branding lives within the physicality of the space, in much the same way that Elemis creates its beautiful, natural products."

Whilst the growth of many other beauty brands has remained stagnant due to government-mandated lockdowns and decreases in consumer spending, ELEMIS is looking to the future with excitement. With the support of L'Occitane Group, the experts in retail store experience, ELEMIS is set for a rapid global expansion. With the newly defined brand codes and service protocols, including the groundbreaking 'No Touch' Facial, developed in response to the ongoing Pandemic and utilizing the patented ELEMIS Biotec technology, there is a robust and focused pipeline which will see new locations open across APAC, EMEA and US over the next 12 months.

Drawing inspiration from the interplay of time and aromatherapy, the first two stores in ELEMIS' retail journey — Jakarta and Thailand — are the proof of concept for ELEMIS' forward-looking strategy.

Marc Gallagher, Chief Brand and Digital Officer: "Following an evolution and re-imagining of the brand, the new Jakarta boutique brings to life our new vision for modern retail selling and customer experience to deliver a bespoke brand expression. As we look to expand our retail footprint globally, local consumers should expect a unique experience that tailors our brand codes to regional shopping behaviors as the ultimate articulation of ELEMIS London"

The partnership is a natural fit for School House, known for their work with brands that innovate as they look to the future. "In a time of lockdowns and retail stagnation, this strategy moves forward." says Skinner. "This opens up space for ELEMIS to grow boldly, imagining how stores and services can safely grow beyond this current moment."

About ELEMIS London: ELEMIS London is an innovative and global British skincare brand with over 30 years of expertise and available in over 45 countries, we believe in 'truth in beauty'. ELEMIS was launched in 1989 and has headquarters in London, New York, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information please visit ELEMIS.COM

About School House: School House is an independent creative agency, founded by former LVMH Executive Christopher Skinner, specializing in cut-through strategy, engaging creative and immersive environments for the world's most in-demand beauty brands. School House is built to mirror that of an in-house creative studio with dedicated talent across key creative disciplines needed in today's beauty market: brand and commercial strategy, branding and visual design, creative production, digital and social design, industrial design, visual merchandising and architectural design.

Select clients include Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, Perfect Diary, La Mer, Malin + Goetz, Tata Harper Skincare, L'Occitane en Provence, Joanna Czech, Elemis, Volition Beauty and MyGlamm.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elemis-london-celebrates-new-retail-strategy-that-explores-its-heritage-to-define-the-possibilities-of-its-future-301174987.html

SOURCE School House