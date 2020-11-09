SMI 10’418 0.9%  SPI 12’934 0.8%  Dow 29’158 3.0%  DAX 13’096 4.9%  Euro 1.0797 1.0%  EStoxx50 3’408 6.4%  Gold 1’868 -4.6%  Dollar 0.9141 1.6%  Öl 42.1 6.4% 
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.11.2020 22:30:00

Element Solutions Inc Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) announced today that its board has declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the company's common stock. The declared dividend will be paid on December 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Logitech / Temenos AG 56925769 55.00 % 9.00 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG / Daimler AG / Volkswagen AG (Vz) 56925771 55.00 % 8.50 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 56925770 60.00 % 8.50 %

Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich commented, "Element Solutions’ ability and decision to initiate a dividend in 2020 of all years is a testament to the quality and resilience of its business model and its cash flows. Our business has consistently generated significantly more cash flow, in all market environments, than it requires internally. This dividend will not materially impact our ability to continue to deploy capital to compound cash flow per share, and we fully expect to grow it along with that cash flow.”

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, our businesses’ innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, semiconductor, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the payment of quarterly cash dividends in the future, cash flow generation, the impact of this dividend on the company’s ability to continue to deploy capital to compound cash flow per share and growth expectations for cash flow and cash flow per share. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events, and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors including, without limitation, factors contained in the company’s periodic and other reports filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Element Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 77.02
11.56 %
Alcon 61.28
8.42 %
The Swatch Grp 229.60
8.40 %
Swiss Life Hldg 367.40
7.55 %
CS Group 10.28
7.35 %
Nestle 105.46
-0.98 %
Geberit 553.00
-1.95 %
Roche Hldg G 310.80
-3.09 %
Sika 235.10
-3.65 %
Givaudan 3’742.00
-5.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:25
Alle Augen auf Joe Biden
11:30
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Oil Prospects 2021
09:51
Vontobel: derimail - Immobilienkonzerne mit 4.25%p.a. und 65% Barriere
08:10
SMI mit grösstem Wochenzuwachs seit elf Jahren
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shs 12.21 1.92% Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

90%-iger Corona-Schutz: BioNTech veröffentlicht vielversprechende Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie haussiert
Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: Dow mit deutlichem Plus - US-Techtitel geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX zogen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen verlassen Handel höher
Nach Biden-Sieg: Murdochs "New York Post" wendet sich im Wahl-Streit von Trump ab
Nach Bitcoin-Hoch seit 2018: Ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt, um bei der Kryptowährung einzusteigen?
Julius Bär-VRP möchte Rechtsfälle schnell abarbeiten - 79,7 Millionen Rückstellung für Fifa-Untersuchung - Anleger schieben Aktie an
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Apple, Google, Amazon & Co.: So haben die Tech-Giganten unter Trump abgeschnitten
Valora schreibt im dritten Quartal einen operativen Gewinn - Valora-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie schiesst hoch: Aurora Cannabis übertrifft umsatzseitig Expertenprognosen
Vifor-Aktie springt an: Vifor sichert sich über Lizenzabkommen Zugang zum Transplantations-Markt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: Dow mit deutlichem Plus - US-Techtitel geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX zogen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen verlassen Handel höher
Zum Wochenstart prägten grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Auch der DAX begrüsste die neue Handelswoche mit kräftigen Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich im Montagshandel uneinheitlich. In Fernost waren die Anleger am Montag ebenfalls in Kauflaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit