Platform Specialty Products Aktie 46172437 / US28618M1062
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29.04.2026 00:27:43
Element Solutions Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1
(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $55.9 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $98.0 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.7 million or $0.41 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 41.5% to $840.0 million from $593.7 million last year.
Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $55.9 Mln. vs. $98.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $840.0 Mln vs. $593.7 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Platform Specialty Products Corp Registered Shs
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: Platform Specialty Products legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)