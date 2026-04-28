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29.04.2026 00:27:43

Element Solutions Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

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34.40 EUR -0.07%
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(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $55.9 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $98.0 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.7 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.5% to $840.0 million from $593.7 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.9 Mln. vs. $98.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $840.0 Mln vs. $593.7 Mln last year.