Element AI Announces Technology Demonstrations for InsureTech Connect 2019

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Element AI, a global AI products and software company, today announced its participation at the InsureTech Connect 2019 conference in Las Vegas, September 23-25. At the world's largest insurance technology event hosting InsureTech entrepreneurs, investors and industry incumbents from across the globe—Element AI will showcase its 'Underwriting Partner' software through presentations, live demos, and in-person meetings. Element AI will be in booth #1124 at the MGM Grand Resort and Casino.

With its 'Underwriting Partner' product, Element AI will introduce 'submission', the first in a series of six planned innovative AI capabilities for underwriting in the insurance industry. Element AI Underwriting Partner submission software processes forms and documents to extract information and uploads it directly into an insurer's system of records, while flagging missing information and items for review—keeping a human-in- the-loop when required. Element AI is helping underwriters integrate AI into their underwriting process to augment workflows for a healthier underwriting expense ratio.

"We are excited to demonstrate the features of Underwriting Partner's submission capability to attendees at InsureTech Connect 2019," says Carlos Benfeito, Head of Insurance Products at Element AI. "In a highly competitive industry that is racing to integrate and adopt the benefits of artificial intelligence, Underwriting Partner was created to help underwriters streamline expensive workflows, and guide decisions by unlocking new insights from vast amounts of data. This will ultimately free-up underwriters to focus on higher-value tasks that align with their team's expertise and reduce time spent on repetitive tasks," added Benfeito.

All InsureTech Connect 2019 show attendees are invited to visit Element AI at booth #1124 for a demo to see 'Underwriting Partner' software and speak with our advisory and sales teams.

To learn more about the Element AI 'Underwriting Partner' software contact: https://www.elementai.com/contact

To learn more about Element AI and its AI-powered insurance product line, visit: https://www.elementai.com/products/insurance.

PRESS: To schedule an onsite media interview with Element AI, contact: kevin.clark(at)elementai.com or jorielle.nunag(at)fhhighroad.com.

###

About Element AI

Element AI is a global developer of AI-powered software products that scale to help people work smarter. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur JF Gagné and pioneering AI research professor Yoshua Bengio, PhD, Element AI turns cutting-edge research and industry expertise into software solutions that continuously learn and improve. With a focus on financial services and supply chain sectors, Element AI provides end-to-end AI integration guidance throughout its customers' AI journey—from advisory and enablement, to integration, deployment and ongoing support. Element AI maintains a strong connection to academia through research collaborations and takes a leadership position in policy-making around the impact of AI on society. https://www.elementai.com.

© Element AI Inc. 2019, all rights reserved. Element AItm, and the Element AI logo are protected by trademarks of Element AI Inc. Element AI Underwriting Partner software product is a trademark of Element AI, and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of their respective products.

SOURCE Element AI