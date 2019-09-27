Elegant Dentistry Voted Best Dental Office in the Argonaut Newspaper's "Best of the Westside" Poll

MARINA DEL RAY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elegant Dentistry, a dental center offering oral healthcare services based in Marina del Rey, has been voted the best dental office in the Los Angeles Westside by the readers of the Argonaut newspaper and will be featured in its upcoming 2019 "Best of the Westside" directory. Elegant Dentistry said that it was highly appreciative of the accolade. "Being recognized in this way is a genuine honor for our practice and a testament to the excellent service our team provides to our patients," said the office. "Since opening in 2005 we have promised to serve our patients and our community while maintaining the highest standard of care, and this award celebrates that longstanding commitment."

Elegant Dentistry says that it prides itself on providing outstanding cosmetic and restorative family dentist for individuals and families from throughout the Westside and beyond with a gentle and friendly approach. Its services range from such popular cosmetic offerings as teeth whitening to general dentistry, sleep apnea devices, and more involved procedures such as dental implants. The office also notes that it includes both a periodontist and an endodontist on its team, so patients with gum issues or who may be in of need a root canal will receive the best care possible.

The Argonaut Newspaper has been covering the southern coastal portions of the West Los Angeles area since 1971, according to its website. It covers Marina del Rey, where Elegant Dentistry is located, as well the adjacent communities Venice and Playa del Rey, the City of Santa Monica, and adjacent neighborhoods including Playa Vista, Mar Vista, and Westchester.

Elegant Dentistry is located 13400 West Washington Blvd, Suite 202BMarina Del Rey, CA 90292. Interested readers can learn more about the dental services offered by Elegant Dentistry at https://elegantdentistry.net/ or by calling (310) 881-8656 to schedule an appointment.



SOURCE Elegant Dentistry