Electromed, Inc. Schedules its Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for February 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed” or the "Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Please note that the conference call commences thirty minutes earlier than the Company’s historical call start time.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(877) 407-9753 (Domestic)

(201) 493-6739 (International)

The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site and directly via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/elctr/mediaframe/34587/indexl.html

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of Electromed’s web site at: http://investors.smartvest.com/.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.

