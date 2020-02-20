<
20.02.2020 11:22:00

Electrolux Publishes 2019 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Annual Report for 2019 has been published on the Group's website as of today. This year's reporting consists of a comprehensive online version with rich digital content, connecting strategy with execution, and a shorter print / pdf Annual Report booklet, fulfilling the detailed legal reporting requirements.

The online information is found here and includes in-depth graphics, videos and case stories illustrating the company's progress on key strategic priorities.

The printed Annual Report can be downloaded in pdf format here and will be distributed in mid-March 2020 to shareholders who have requested it.

 "In 2019, we intensified our work to make our business even more consumer focused and streamlined, as well as executing on our re-engineering program. These measures are key to creating even more shareholder value going forward, along with the proposed separation of our professional products business", said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO.

See or read Jonas Samuelson's full comment here.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 CET on February 20, 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius
Head of Investor Relations
+46-70-590-80-72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-publishes-2019-annual-report,c3039477

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3039477/1197485.pdf

Release

