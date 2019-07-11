Electrify America Announces Agreement with Harley-Davidson to Provide Harley-Davidson® LiveWire™ Owners with Nationwide Charging Plan

RESTON, Va., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America today announced an agreement with Harley-Davidson to provide owners of its first all-electric motorcycle, The Harley-Davidson® LiveWire™ with the per minute equivalent of 500 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging over two years at Electrify America stations nationwide.

LiveWire motorcycle customers who purchase models manufactured between August 2019 and July 2021 can enroll and manage their charging plan through the newly launched Electrify America mobile app, available for both Android and iPhone. Harley-Davidson customers will be able to take advantage of Electrify America's network of ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers across highway and metro charging stations planned in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

To highlight the convenience of charging on the network to new LiveWire motorcycle owners, Electrify America charging locations will be integrated with the latest version of the Harley-Davidson™ App.

"With an average of 70 miles between each of our charging stations, we are creating a network that is premium, ubiquitous and powerful, so it makes sense that we would expand that offering to electric motorcycle owners," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. "We are excited to work with an iconic brand like Harley-Davidson, as part of a shared commitment to advancing the electric transportation industry."

"At Harley-Davidson, we are taking significant steps to lead in the electrification of motorcycling, including supporting the development of global charging infrastructure," said Luke Mansfield, vice president and chief strategy officer for Harley-Davidson Motor Company. "We look forward to providing our customers with ample opportunities to charge their Livewire motorcycles, including having access to complimentary charging on Electrify America's growing network."

As of July 1, 2019, Electrify America has begun implementing the Cycle 2 National ZEV Investment Plan and Cycle 2 California ZEV Investment Plan and expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with 3,500 chargers by December 2021. Over this 30-month investment cycle, Electrify America will expand to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer-friendly.

Electrify America LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America headquartered in Reston, VA, and with an office in Pasadena, CA, is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com.

Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has fulfilled dreams of personal freedom by leading the innovation of two-wheeled mobility. The company offers an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles and brings the brand to life through Harley-Davidson riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear and apparel. Learn more about how Harley-Davidson is Building the Next Generation of Riders at www.harley-davidson.com.

