29.06.2021 18:11:00

Electric Vehicle Market Size to Reach USD 275.22 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 20.39% | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Vehicle market is poised to grow by USD 275.22 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20.39% during the forecast period. 

Electric Vehicle Market Procurement Research Report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top Electric Vehicle suppliers listed in this report:

This Electric Vehicle procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Hyundai Motor Corp.
  • Renault Group
  • Volvo Group
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

www.spendedge.com/report/electric-vehicle-procurement-report

    • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Electric Vehicle TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
    • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
    • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

    Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market Insights
    • Category Pricing Insights
    • Cost-saving Opportunities
    • Best Practices
    • Category Ecosystem
    • Category Management Strategy
    • Category Management Enablers
    • Suppliers Selection
    • Suppliers under Coverage
    • US Market Insights
    • Category scope
    • Appendix

    ﻿

