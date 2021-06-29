Electric Vehicle Market Size to Reach USD 275.22 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 20.39% | SpendEdge

|
29.06.2021 18:11:00
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Vehicle market is poised to grow by USD 275.22 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20.39% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
- Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
- Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.
Some of the Top Electric Vehicle suppliers listed in this report:
This Electric Vehicle procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Corp.
- Renault Group
- Volvo Group
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
