Electric Vehicle Market Size to Reach USD 200 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR 20% | SpendEdge

24.05.2021 18:05:00
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.
The Electric Vehicle market is poised to grow by USD 200 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
- Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
- Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.
Some of the Top Electric Vehicle suppliers listed in this report:
This Electric Vehicle procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- Tesla Inc.
- Profile: Volkswagen AG
- BMW AG
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Groupe Renault
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Reports on Logistics, Warehousing and Transportation Include:
Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Electric Vehicle TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Electric Vehicle TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
