SMI 12’481 0.5%  SPI 15’981 0.5%  Dow 35’364 -0.7%  DAX 15’928 0.0%  Euro 1.0714 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’199 -0.1%  Gold 1’782 -0.3%  Bitcoin 41’928 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9143 0.2%  Öl 69.8 0.3% 
17.08.2021 17:34:00

Electra Charts the Course for Hybrid-Electric eSTOL Certification

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Electra shares that it has hired Randy Griffith as its' Director of Certification and has begun working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Center for Emerging Concepts and Innovation (CECI) and the Atlanta Aircraft Certification Office (ACO) to define the certification path for its' eSTOL aircraft.

Electra’s first commercial product is designed to carry up to seven passengers and a pilot as far as 500 miles. It will serve urban and regional air mobility markets, sustainability-focused airline operations, “middle mile” cargo logistics, and air ambulance services.

"Randy is an industry veteran with who has led the certification of the Eclipse Jet, Honda Jet, Mooney M10, Aerion SST, and Zunum ZA10. Having taken several aircraft from concept through certification, he knows what it really takes to get the job done and we are excited to have him on our team." says Electra CEO, John Langford.

Electra's first commercial product is planned for FAA type certification multi-engine, Level 3, Low Speed (max operating speed less than 250 kts) airplane under 14 CFR Part 23 in 2026 and is designed to carry up to seven passengers and a pilot as far as 500 miles. It will serve urban and regional air mobility markets, sustainability-focused airline operations, "middle mile" cargo logistics, and air ambulance services.

All aircraft developments (even conventional piston designs) have unique design features or approaches that require special considerations (i.e., Special Conditions, Equivalencies, Exemptions, unique means of compliance, etc.). Electra has chosen its' aircraft configuration and technologies to minimize these special considerations (which increase development complexity/cost/time).

Electra has been accepted into the FAA Center for Emerging Concepts and Innovations (CECI) early engagement program to work together with CECI and the Aircraft Certification Office to evaluate these special considerations, define the Project Specific Certification Plan, and develop the Compliance Checklist among other key documents.

"The certification of any aircraft (eVTOL, eSTOL, or CTOL) must be treated with great respect to exceed expectations of the public's trust in the aircraft OEM and the regulator. The key to a cost and time efficient certification is the early engagement of stakeholders to identify and mitigate risks while changes to improve safety can be efficiently made," says JP Stewart, Electra's Program Manager. "We've started this engagement early in the design and look forward to working with the FAA and other stakeholders to develop the safest aircraft in this class."

In 2022, Electra plans to begin flight testing a full-scale hybrid eSTOL tech demonstrator aircraft which will carry two people, take off and land in distances under 150 feet, and use a 150-kW hybrid-electric turbogenerator to power eight electric motors and charge a custom battery system during flight. This demonstrator will be used to provide data and operational experience to support and reduce risk of the certification.

Media Contact: Tina McGovern, Chief of Staff - PR@electra.aero

Randy joined Electra.aero as Director of Certification from Aerion Supersonic where he was the VP of Airworthiness & Certification. Randy has over 30-years of aerospace engineering experience on a diverse range of aircraft and technologies, spending his last 20-years managing Certification of a variety of diverse, new aircraft primarily at start-up companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-charts-the-course-for-hybrid-electric-estol-certification-301357070.html

SOURCE Electra Aero

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:31 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: BB Biotech setzt auf den "Tesla" der Branche - zu Recht?
14:50 Übernahmeziel Deutsche Wohnen verdient mehr
14:20 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:43 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Intel Corp
09:42 Marktüberblick: Autowerte leiden unter Konjunkturdaten
09:14 SMI legt eine Pause ein
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer und will zwei Verwaltungsräte abberufen - Rieter-Aktie wechselt ins Minus
Goldpreis eingebrochen: Darum sollten Gold-Anleger auch weiterhin vorsichtig sein
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
BioNTech-Aktie sackt ab: BioNTech & Pfizer reichen in den USA erste Daten zur Auffrischungsimpfung ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
SMI etwas höher -- DAX an Nulllinie -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance
CureVac-Aktie springt an: CureVac macht mehr Umsatz als erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit