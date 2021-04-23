Elections Held for Practising Law Institute Board of Trustees at PLI Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Practising Law Institute (PLI), held on April 21, 2021, the following individuals were elected:

Devereux Chatillon, Chatillon Weiss LLP, was elected Chair of the Practising Law Institute Board, and Carol Anne Been, Dentons US LLP, was elected Vice Chair of the Board.

The following Trustees were newly elected for three-year terms: Dawson Horn, AIG; Lynn K. Neuner, Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP; and Hon. Dianne T. Renwick, New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division. They join the following Trustees who were reelected: Hon. Marc Marmaro (Ret.), Signature Resolution; Samuel W. Seymour, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP; John S. Siffert, Lankler Siffert & Wohl LLP; and John W. White, Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

The following PLI staff members were elected: Craig A. Miller, Interim President and Senior Vice President; Alan G. Cohen, Chief Business Officer; Kara L. O'Brien, Vice President; Christopher Rousseau, Chief Information Officer; Emilia Sima, Vice President; David M. Smith, Vice President; Joan Sternberg, Senior Vice President; and Samantha Goldsberry, Secretary.

The Trustees also elected the outgoing Chair, Hon. Angela M. Mazzarelli, Chair Emerita, and elected Hon. William F. Kuntz, II, former Chair of the Executive Committee, Trustee Emeritus. The Trustees thanked Judge Mazzarelli and Judge Kuntz for their decades of service and contributions to the Board.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

