Election Committee for Eolus Vind AB appointed

The Election committee consists of the following members:



Hans-Göran Stennert, Chairman of the Board, Eolus Vind AB.

Ingvar Svantesson, appointed by Domneåns Kraftaktiebolag.

Hans Gydell, appointed by Hans-Göran Stennert.

Hans Johansson, appointed by Åke Johansson.

According to a decision of the Annual General Meeting of 19 May 2021, the Election Committee shall consist of one member appointed by each of the three largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board. The appointment of the Election Committee has been carried out in such a manner that, Hans-Göran Stennert, Chairman of the Board of Eolus, based on the Euroclear list of registered shareholders as of 31 August 2022, has contacted the largest known shareholders in the company, who have been invited to each propose a representative to the Election Committee. After such contacts, the Election Committee has been appointed. In total, approximately 34.1 percent of the votes are represented in the Election Committee.

The Election Committee's task is to present proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2023 regarding the number of Board members to be elected by the AGM, Board fees, composition of the Board, Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the AGM, and Auditors and Auditor's Fees.

Shareholders wishing to get in contact with the Election Committee can contact Hans-Göran Stennert, phone +46 (0)706-06 62 62 or e-mail hgst@eolusvind.com. A person who wishes to submit a proposal or comments to the Election Committee may do so in writing by letter to: Valberedningen, Eolus Vind AB, Box 95, 281 21 Hässleholm, Sweden.

The Annual General Meeting for Eolus Vind AB will be held on 12 May 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Hans-Göran Stennert, Chairman of the Board +46 (0)706 06 62 62

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99





