Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc. Announces Launch of 501(C)(3) Public Charity - Eldo's Angels Foundation

ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc. recently announced that the company has established a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization called Eldo's Angels. This non-profit was created to assist Eldorado employees experiencing significant financial hardship because of an emergency or catastrophic event. The mission was to provide Eldorado employees with the support they need when faced with personal adversity.

The company kicked off the announcement of Eldo's Angels at their 5th Annual Unifying Event. The event is aimed at celebrating the achievements of the company as well as honoring employees. After dinner, the employees heard from CEO and Co-founder, Doug Larson, speaking on "Our Golden Purpose." Next, employees were entertained with an inspirational, humorous and uplifting talk by former Bronco and Super Bowl Champion Mark Schlereth. The evening ended with employee core values awards, like excellence and teamwork, and surprised retiring employee, Patrick Coyne, with a speech by his mentor, a pioneer in the bottled water industry, Mr. George Schmitt. Mr. Schmitt was the founder of the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) and CEO of Hinkley and Schmitt.

To launch Eldo's Angels, Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc. asked for the financial support of vendors, customers, friends, family and employees to help fund the foundation. Doug Larson set a goal for the foundation to reach, and following in the footsteps of many great athletes, he volunteered to shave his beard if the financial fundraising goal was met. With an overwhelming amount of support, we had tremendous results, and Doug did shave his beard. Eldo's Angels is off to a great start, and with continued financial support the foundation is expected to support Eldorado employees for many years in the future.

About Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc.: Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc. engages in the bottling, marketing, and distribution of natural spring water beverages in the Rocky Mountain region of the U.S. The Company sells five-gallon and three-gallon bottles of water directly to homes and businesses, national retail grocery chains, and regional distributors located throughout Colorado. The Company also sells its water, in smaller more convenient size packaging, at wholesale to retail food stores for retail distribution. The source of the natural spring water is located on property owned by the Company in Eldorado Springs, Colorado. More information about Eldorado can be found at http://www.eldoradosprings.com.

For more information contact:

Cathy Shoenfeld

Chief Financial Officer

303-604-3014

Cathys(at)eldoradosprings(dot)com

SOURCE Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc.