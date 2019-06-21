21.06.2019 16:00:00

Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc. Announces Launch of 501(C)(3) Public Charity - Eldo's Angels Foundation

ELDORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc. recently announced that the company has established a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization called Eldo's Angels. This non-profit was created to assist Eldorado employees experiencing significant financial hardship because of an emergency or catastrophic event. The mission was to provide Eldorado employees with the support they need when faced with personal adversity.

The company kicked off the announcement of Eldo's Angels at their 5th Annual Unifying Event. The event is aimed at celebrating the achievements of the company as well as honoring employees. After dinner, the employees heard from CEO and Co-founder, Doug Larson, speaking on "Our Golden Purpose." Next, employees were entertained with an inspirational, humorous and uplifting talk by former Bronco and Super Bowl Champion Mark Schlereth. The evening ended with employee core values awards, like excellence and teamwork, and surprised retiring employee, Patrick Coyne, with a speech by his mentor, a pioneer in the bottled water industry, Mr. George Schmitt. Mr. Schmitt was the founder of the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) and CEO of Hinkley and Schmitt.

To launch Eldo's Angels, Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc. asked for the financial support of vendors, customers, friends, family and employees to help fund the foundation. Doug Larson set a goal for the foundation to reach, and following in the footsteps of many great athletes, he volunteered to shave his beard if the financial fundraising goal was met. With an overwhelming amount of support, we had tremendous results, and Doug did shave his beard. Eldo's Angels is off to a great start, and with continued financial support the foundation is expected to support Eldorado employees for many years in the future.

About Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc.: Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc. engages in the bottling, marketing, and distribution of natural spring water beverages in the Rocky Mountain region of the U.S. The Company sells five-gallon and three-gallon bottles of water directly to homes and businesses, national retail grocery chains, and regional distributors located throughout Colorado. The Company also sells its water, in smaller more convenient size packaging, at wholesale to retail food stores for retail distribution. The source of the natural spring water is located on property owned by the Company in Eldorado Springs, Colorado. More information about Eldorado can be found at http://www.eldoradosprings.com.

For more information contact:
Cathy Shoenfeld
Chief Financial Officer
303-604-3014
Cathys(at)eldoradosprings(dot)com

 

SOURCE Eldorado Artesian Springs, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:36
Öl- und Goldpreise legen kräftig zu
13:44
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adidas AG, LVMH, Kering
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Öltitel mit 40% Barriere
08:47
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
06:25
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang
SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Wall Street etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Orior-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Schweinepest in China hat kaum Einfluss auf Zahlen
Comet-Aktie sackt ab: Comet-Chef René Lenggenhager nimmt den Hut
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Eurokurs steigt vor US-Zinsentscheidung - Franken gesucht
Darum fällt der Euro unter 1,12 Dollar - Franken zum Greenback und Euro stabil
Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor betrügerischen Krypto-Firmen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Wall Street etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Freitag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX zeigt sich im Minus. In den USA lassen Anleger vor dem Wochenende weiter Vorsicht walten. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB