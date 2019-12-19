<
19.12.2019 08:50:00

Elbit Systems Receives $33 Million Payment in Settlement of Patent Infringement Litigation

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) and (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today, further to its announcement of June 26, 2019, that it has received payment in the amount of $33 million as full and final settlement under a settlement agreement with Hughes Network Systems, LLC, of litigation in the U.S. Federal Courts for infringement of an Elbit Systems' patent relating to high-speed satellite communications.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Youtube Channel.

Contacts:

David Vaaknin

VP, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel:  972-77-2946691

Cell: 972-52-8000403

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

Dana Tal-Noyman

Manager International Corporate Communications

Tel: 972-77-2948809

Cell: 972-54-9998809

dana.tal@elbitsystems.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-receives-33-million-payment-in-settlement-of-patent-infringement-litigation-300977410.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.

