+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.10.2019 09:08:00

Elbit Systems Awarded $50 Million Contract by the Portuguese MoD to Provide a Complete EW Suite for New KC-390 Aircraft

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $50 million from the Portuguese Ministry of Defense (MoD) to supply the Portuguese Air Force ("PtAF") with a complete Electronic Warfare (EW) suite and Customer Logistics Support for the new KC-390 multi-mission aircraft. The contract will be performed over a five-year period.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply the PtAF's KC-390 aircraft with a complete EW suite comprised of Radar and Laser Warning Systems, IR Missile Warning System, Countermeasures Dispensing System, a Directional IR Countermeasures (DIRCM) system and Active ECM (AECM) POD system.

Edgar Maimon, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT - Elisra, commented, "The Portuguese Air Force is a long-standing strategic partner of Elbit Systems and we are proud of this contract award to provide enhanced survivability for their new fleet of KC-390 aircraft."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Youtube Channel.

This press release contains forward‑looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact.  Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.  Forward‑looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings.  The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies.  All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders.  Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.    

                                                          

Company Contact

Joseph Gaspar, Executive VP & CFO

Tel: +972-4-8316663

j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com

 

Rami Myerson, Director, Investor Relations

Tel: +972-77-2946403

rami.myerson@elbitsystems.com

 

David Vaaknin, VP, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +972-77-2946691

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

 


IR Contact: 

Ehud Helft

Gavriel Frohwein

GK Investor Relations 

Tel: 1-646-688-3559

elbitsystems@gkir.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-awarded-50-million-contract-by-the-portuguese-mod-to-provide-a-complete-ew-suite-for-new-kc-390-aircraft-300948944.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Elbit Systems Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Elbit Systems Ltd.mehr Analysen

25.07.19 Elbit Systems Hold Standpoint Research
14.08.18 Elbit Systems Buy Standpoint Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:50
Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank enttäuscht
07:22
Daily Markets: DAX – 12.900 Punkte im Fokus / Nestlé – Widerstand blockiert
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
29.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Elbit Systems Ltd. 162.08 -2.08% Elbit Systems Ltd.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Novartis erleidet Rückschlag mit Gentherapie Zolgensma - FDA stoppt Studie
Unsicherheitsfaktoren weltweit: Anleger flüchten aus dem Aktienmarkt
ABB erhält Grossauftrag für Offshore-Windpark in Grossbritannien
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins und sendet Signal für Zinspause
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
Drei Kameras für das neue iPhone: Warum Apple auf Nostalgie setzt
US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Meyer Burger-VRP: Eine Zuwahl muss VR stärken und darf ihn nicht spalten
Apple-Aktie gewinnt: Apple meldet Gewinn- und Umsatzzuwachs
Mattel-Aktie springt hoch: "Barbie"-Hersteller Mattel überrascht Anleger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet am Donnerstag wenig verändert. Der DAX präsentiert sich freundlich. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Donnerstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB