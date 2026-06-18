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18.06.2026 07:55:02

Elavon Expands All-In-One Payments Platform Across North America

U.S. Bancorp
46.86 CHF 0.92%
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(RTTNews) - Elavon, a subsidiary of US Bancorp (USB), said it is expanding its All-In-One payments platform across North America, offering businesses a unified solution that connects payments, software and operations across in-store, mobile and online channels.

The expanded platform combines Elavon's payment processing capabilities with a growing network of technology partners, allowing merchants to manage operations through a single system while improving customer experiences.

The company said the platform integrates with a range of point-of-sale providers across industries including hospitality, healthcare and retail. Unlike bundled systems that combine payment processing and software pricing, Elavon said its approach offers businesses greater flexibility and can help lower costs over time.

A key component of the offering is Elavon's partnership with Castles Technology, whose Android-based devices combine payment acceptance and point-of-sale software in a single mobile device.

The platform also integrates with several software providers. Agilysys' IG Fly solution enables hospitality staff to take orders and accept payments from anywhere on the property, while Oracle's Simphony Payments Interface connects Elavon's Simplify solution with Simphony mobile POS systems. Integrations with Shiji's Infrasys and xnPOS MobilePay are designed to help businesses streamline operations and improve service efficiency.

"As commerce evolves, businesses need more than a payment processor. They need a connected solution that brings everything together," said Pari Sawant, chief product officer at Elavon. "Elavon's All-In-One platform unifies payments, software and operations, helping customers reduce complexity and focus on growth."

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