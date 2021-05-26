SMI 11’349 0.4%  SPI 14’620 0.4%  Dow 34’323 0.0%  DAX 15’451 -0.1%  Euro 1.0942 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’032 -0.1%  Gold 1’896 -0.2%  Bitcoin 34’595 1.0%  Dollar 0.8973 0.2%  Öl 68.8 0.3% 
Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie [Valor: 43878372 / ISIN: NL0013056914]
26.05.2021 22:10:00

Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares
117.99 USD 1.46%
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Janesh Moorjani, Elastic's chief financial officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET
  • Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET
  • Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12:10 p.m. PT / 3:10 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

﻿

