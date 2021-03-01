Elastic Announces New Features to Accelerate Investigation Workflows in Elastic Observability

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced several new features that accelerate investigative workflows and reduce mean time to insight (MTTI) and mean time to resolution (MTTR) for users.

The new service health overview in Elastic APM accelerates root cause analysis and troubleshooting by aggregating key aspects of service health into a single view. Developers and reliability engineers can quickly troubleshoot service issues and identify the root cause with minimal context switching.

A new resource heatmap in Elastic Metrics adds an enhanced view that presents host health in a single panel, streamlining infrastructure monitoring and troubleshooting workflows. The heatmap gives a bird's-eye view of the state of a user’s infrastructure, making it easy to quickly spot troubled resources and narrow down the next steps of an investigation by pinpointing hosts that need closer inspection.

In addition, Elastic Common Schema (ECS) logging libraries are now generally available to help users deepen application observability with automatic linking between application logs and traces. Logging libraries in ECS make it easy for application developers to automatically inject the trace context captured by the APM agent into their application logs, enabling the log-to-trace correlation required for streamlined analysis.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what's new in Elastic Observability 7.11.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005973/en/