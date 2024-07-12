|
Elanders changes date for the release of the year-end report 2024
Elanders’ Board of Directors has decided to change the release date for the year-end report 2024 to 28 January 2025, instead of 25 January 2025 as previously announced.
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
