|
07.01.2025 09:00:00
Elanders announces date for the 2024 Year-End Report and conference call
Elanders will issue its Year-End Report for 2024 on Tuesday 28 January, 2025, at 11:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, and Åsa Vilsson, CFO.
We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.
To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.
Register for the conference call here.
Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Presentation of the Year-End Report
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference
During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:
https://www.elanders.com/presentations
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Attachment
- 2025-01-07 Elanders Press release - Elanders announces date for the 2024 Year-End Report and conference call
Nachrichten zu Elanders ABShs-B-
|
17.10.24
|Ausblick: Elanders A B zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Elanders A B stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.07.24
|Ausblick: Elanders A B zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Elanders ABShs-B-
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Wolters Kluwer
NEU✅ American Express
NEU✅ Deckers Outdoor
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Synopsys
❌ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
❌ Targa Resources
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|08.01.25
|Schroders: Im Gespräch mit Richard Oldfield, CEO von Schroders
|03.01.25
|Schroders: Was, wenn Trump gar nicht blufft?
|03.01.25
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Wealth Management
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI eröffnet etwas höher -- DAX beginnt Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert zum Handelsstart am Donnerstag etwas höher, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Verlusten zeigt. In Asien verbuchen die Börsen am Donnerstag Verluste.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}