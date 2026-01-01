Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’267 0.2%  SPI 18’219 0.2%  Dow 48’063 -0.6%  DAX 24’490 0.6%  Euro 0.9300 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’791 -0.1%  Gold 4’315 - Bitcoin 69’448 0.0%  Dollar 0.7924 -0.1%  Öl 60.9 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Infineon-Aktie 2026: Kann der Chiphersteller vom KI-Hardware-Boom profitieren?
4. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Tipps und Tricks: So werden mit Google Maps Orte gespeichert und geteilt
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Holiday Update verbessert Fahrzeug-Lokalisierung
HSBC Ausblick Q1 2026: Wichtige Schwerpunkte für Anleger zum Jahresbeginn
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Elanco Animal Health Aktie 43127600 / US28414H1032

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.01.2026 06:50:44

Elanco Secures USDA Approval For Befrena, Expands Dermatology Portfolio

Elanco Animal Health
19.40 EUR 0.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved Befrena (tirnovetmab), a new anti-IL31 monoclonal antibody injection designed to treat canine allergic and atopic dermatitis. Befrena is recommended at a dosing interval of 6 to 8 weeks, offering a longer treatment window compared to the current market competitor, lokivetmab, which is administered every 4 to 8 weeks.

The company expects to launch Befrena in the first half of 2026, further strengthening its position in the veterinary dermatology market.

This approval marks Elanco's second dermatology product clearance in less than 18 months. Befrena joins Zenrelia (ilunocitinib tablets), a once-daily oral JAK inhibitor that provides effective, convenient, and safe control of itching and inflammation associated with skin allergies in dogs aged 12 months and older.

In September, Elanco announced enhancements to the U.S. Zenrelia label. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concluded that "the totality of evidence supports removal of the risk of fatal vaccine-induced disease from modified live virus vaccines" from the product's labeling.

Despite this update, the Boxed Warning remains in place, advising veterinarians to discontinue Zenrelia for at least 28 days to 3 months prior to vaccination and to withhold treatment for at least 28 days after vaccination.

ELAN closed trading on December 31 at $22.63, down $0.13 or 0.57% from the previous session. In after-hours trading, the stock slipped further to $22.16, a decline of $0.47 or 2.08%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Elanco Animal Health Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten