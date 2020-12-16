SMI 10’457 1.1%  SPI 13’007 1.0%  Dow 30’151 -0.2%  DAX 13’566 1.5%  Euro 1.0789 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.6%  Gold 1’853 0.0%  Bitcoin 18’383 6.7%  Dollar 0.8864 0.1%  Öl 51.0 0.6% 

elago Releases Charging Trays for MagSafe as the Debut of Their New Line of Accessories for the MagSafe Charger

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Apple released the iPhone 12 and brought back the MagSafe charger, there has been a lack of MagSafe compatible accessories that are useful while also having a simple aesthetic. elago has created a new line of accessories for MagSafe and is transitioning to the new MagSafe norm as Apple and many Apple users are. The first products of their collection are the elago Charging Tray for MagSafe and the elago Charging Tray Duo for MagSafe - which are available in black for pre-sale now on Amazon and elago.com.

elago Charging Tray Duo for MagSafe

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

elago Charging Tray for MagSafe 
The elago Charging Tray for MagSafe includes a precise cutout that holds the MagSafe charger and has a designated spot for other items such as keys, wallets, or other important items. The charging tray provides great cable management by including cutouts to help reduce cable clutter. This Charging Tray for MagSafe is designed to help keep your home or office organized and your iPhone charging!

elago Charging Tray Duo for MagSafe
The elago Charging Tray Duo for MagSafe includes precise cutouts to hold the MagSafe charger and an Apple Watch charger. This charging tray also includes a designated spot to hold other items for increased organization. elago's Charging Tray Duo for MagSafe helps keep your home or office organized while your iPhone and Apple Watch charges!

elago's Charging Tray for MagSafe and the elago Charging Tray Duo for MagSafe will be available in black, stone, sand pink and jean indigo. These charging trays from elago are compatible with the iPhone 8 to iPhone 12 due to MagSafe compatibility; the Duo is compatible with all Apple Watch series and sizes.

Pre-sale for the elago Charging Tray for MagSafe and the elago Charging Tray Duo for MagSafe in black starts on December 16th on Amazon and elago.com. The elago Charging Tray for MagSafe is estimated to be in stock on December 25th and the elago Charging Tray Duo for MagSafe is estimated to be in stock December 28th. Stay tuned for the rest of elago's new line of products designed for MagSafe that will include iPhone stands and iPhone 12 cases!

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago Charging Tray for MagSafe

elago logo (PRNewsfoto/elago)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elago-releases-charging-trays-for-magsafe-as-the-debut-of-their-new-line-of-accessories-for-the-magsafe-charger-301194367.html

SOURCE elago

