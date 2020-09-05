05.09.2020 01:45:00

elago R4 Case For The Apple TV Remote

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, the designers are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

elago logo

Introducing the new elago R4 Retro Apple TV Remote Case inspired by a classic gaming controller! This Apple TV remote case is made of premium silicone and includes a wrist strap, offering great drop protection. The R4 case allows access to all functions of the remote and is compatible with the Apple TV 4k remote for the 4th & 5th generation.

Apple TV remotes are notorious for getting lost and easily breaking from unfortunate drops during daily use. Get a good grip on your Apple TV remote with the R4 Retro Apple TV Remote case. The R4 case is the perfect gift for gaming fanatics, retro themed collectors and anyone with an Apple TV! It even comes in five different colors: light grey, black, red, blue, and nightglow blue.

In addition to the R4 case, elago's retro gaming series collection includes the AW5 AirPods Pro case, AW5 AirPods case for AirPods 1 & 2 and the W5 Apple Watch stand designs all inspired by classic handheld gaming consoles.

Whether you have an AirPods 1 & 2 or an AirPods Pro, bring back serious nostalgia with the AW5 cases.

The Apple Watch face transforms into the screen of a classic handheld gaming device when charging. Level up your nightstand with elago's W5 Apple Watch stand.

Available on:

Amazon.com (U.S. shipping): elago R4 Case

Elago.com (U.S. and International shipping) : elago R4 Case

Link to promotional images:
https://imgur.com/a/MTTVBv2

Instagram:
@elago_official

Contact:
Chantal Withers
Social Media Marketer
sm@elago.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elago-r4-case-for-the-apple-tv-remote-301124720.html

SOURCE elago

