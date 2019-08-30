<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.08.2019 01:00:00

El Paso Electric Customers Set a New Peak Demand for Electricity

On Monday, August 26, 2019, El Paso Electric Company (EPE) (NYSE: EE) customers set a new peak demand of approximately 1,986 megawatts (MW), 2.9% or 57 MW higher than the peak established on June 26, 2017. This preliminary indication is still subject to final verification.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Salesforce.com Inc. / Workday Inc. 48927562 55.00 % 9.50 %
Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48927592 49.00 % 8.50 %
Infineon / SAP / Siemens 48927563 59.00 % 8.30 %

This marks the second time this year that a new peak has been set as just a few weeks ago on Wednesday, August 7, EPE customers had set a peak demand of approximately 1,952 MW, which was about 1% higher of the previous record set in 2017.

The region experienced unseasonably hot weather this late in the summer, which increased energy demand and electricity usage. Typical factors that lead to new peak demands are gradual annual increases in the customer base, adoption of refrigerated air conditioning, as well as increasingly hot weather. A new annual peak has been set by EPE customers in 17 out of the last 19 years.

"Over the last two years, since we previously experienced a record-breaking peak, our customer base has grown by more than 11,000 customers,” shares EPE interim CEO Adrian J. Rodriguez. "While the growth and development of our service region is an exciting trajectory, we are consistently managing our infrastructure and measuring the need for additional energy production and delivery to meet customer demand. At the same time, reminding the community on ways to conserve energy can be beneficial to customers’ bills while helping protect the environment.”

For a list of energy saving tips, visit epelectric.com.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 428,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EE.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu El Paso Electric Comehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu El Paso Electric Comehr Analysen

04.03.19 El Paso Electric Hold Williams Capital
11.06.18 El Paso Electric Sell Williams Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

29.08.19
Rekordnachfrage trifft auf Rekordproduktion
29.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Facebook - Aufwärtstrend vor dem Aus?
29.08.19
Vontobel: 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
28.08.19
SMI-Anleger setzen auf Zinssenkungen
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Aktien in diesem Artikel

El Paso Electric Co 66.76 0.54% El Paso Electric Co

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Der Franken fällt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
Pfund im Abwärtstaumel: Johnson will Parlament beurlauben
Schweizer FinTech-Unicorn: Numbrs erhält Milliarden-Bewertung - Zurich Versicherung kooperiert
Was bezweckt Facebook tatsächlich mit der Kryptowährung Libra
Credit Suisse und Vontobel dabei: Sieben Schweizer Banken angeblich in Geldwäschereifall Karimova verwickelt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
US-Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt
Darum notiert der Euro weiterhin unter 1,09 Franken
Wasserstoffspezialist NEL enttäuscht mit Quartalszahlen Anleger: Umsatz unter Erwartungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt
Entspannungssignale im Handelskrieg treiben Dow & Co. nach oben. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt übernahm Optimismus das Steuer. In Fernost fehlten am Donnerstag ausschlaggebende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB