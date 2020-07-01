Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.07.2020 01:38:00

El Paso Electric Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) announced that it paid a full regular cash dividend of $0.41 per share of EE common stock on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2020. EE had previously announced that the amount of the dividend depended on the closing date of EE’s previously announced acquisition by the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF).

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Credit Suisse Group AG / Swiss Life Hldg. N / Swiss RE AG / UBS Group AG / Zurich Insurance Group AG 54239271 69.00 % 20.00 %
Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 54239274 49.00 % 15.00 %
Swiss Life / Swiss Re / Zurich 54239272 69.00 % 15.00 %

EE expects its Board of Directors to declare a "stub period” cash dividend in an amount equal to $0.004505 per share of EE common stock (which reflects the most recent regular quarterly EE common stock dividend rate of $0.41 per share, divided by 91 days), multiplied by the number of days from and including June 17, 2020, the day after the record date for the most recent regular quarterly EE common stock dividend, to and including the closing date of the IIF acquisition. As previously announced, EE and IIF have extended the end date for the transaction to September 1, 2020. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval of the parties’ mitigation plan is the last remaining approval, and EE and IIF expect to close promptly following its receipt.

With the closing of the IIF acquisition, shares of EE common stock will cease to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). EE expects that the "stub period” cash dividend will be payable to the holders of record of EE common stock as of the close of business on the last day that EE common stock is traded on the NYSE.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 435,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include those statements regarding the expected declaration, amount and timing of payment of the "stub period” cash dividend on shares of EE common stock and the expected closing date of the IIF acquisition. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in EE's most recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by EE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). EE's filings are available from the SEC or may be obtained through EE's website, http://www.epelectric.com. Any such forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and factors. EE cautions that these risks and factors are not exclusive and cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking statements or projecting any future results based on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and EE does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement contained herein.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu El Paso Electric Comehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu El Paso Electric Comehr Analysen

04.03.19 El Paso Electric Hold Williams Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’528.00
2.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.00
0.92 %
ABB 21.33
0.85 %
Swiss Re 73.06
0.77 %
UBS Group 10.91
0.74 %
Alcon 54.36
-0.26 %
Adecco Group 44.46
-0.49 %
Sika 182.35
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 328.35
-0.94 %
Novartis 82.42
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.06.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
30.06.20
Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
30.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.06.20
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

El Paso Electric Co 67.00 0.40% El Paso Electric Co

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen - Vertrag mit Ex-Chef gekündigt
Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
Boeing-Aktie tiefrot: Boeing 737 Max gelingt Testflug nach Startverbot - Norwegian storniert
Viel Aufholbedarf: Hat Silber ein grösseres Potenzial als Gold in diesem Jahr?
US-Börsen legen am Dienstag zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen legen am Dienstag zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex begab sich nach Richtungssuche ins Plus. An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Anleger erneut in Kauflaune. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB